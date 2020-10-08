Hibernation is different for zoo bears

A new bear enclosure will be opening Oct. 17, and will include a feature to make it more optimal for patrons to see zoo staff interacting with the bears.

“We do what’s called operant conditioning,” Mason said. “It focuses on positive reinforcement. We do those types of things with not only the bears, but other animals also. It’s just usually not seen as much in the public because it usually takes place behind the scenes. We wanted to bring it out here in the public spotlight.”

Adding the operant conditioning aspect allows the zoo staff to accomplish several goals with the animals.

“We can do physical inspections, blood draws, give vaccinations and give different types of enrichment to the bears and generally interact with them in a safe and meaningful way that doesn’t require as much stress and work with them to do certain types of things,” Mason said. “Regularly, we’ll be able to bring them right over to the wall where a keeper can get right up next to them and see them and do all those things with them.”

Rewards will make it easier for the staff to be able to accomplish the needed activities.