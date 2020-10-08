Hibernation is different for zoo bears

The standard image of winter for bears is a long winter’s nap.
But what happens with bears in zoos such as the 3-year-old bear brothers, Smokey and Bandit, at the Riverside Discovery Center?
“They don’t hibernate in exactly the same way as bears in the wild,” RDC director Anthony Mason said.
Mason said the older a bear in captivity gets, the more they’ll adapt their own hibernation habits.
“When they get old enough, they’ll still hibernate,” he said. “Bears in captive settings, younger bears, tend to not really hibernate as much. As they get older, usually 5 or 6 years old, they’ll do this kind of quasi-hibernation or a torper, where they’re do it for a couple days at a time if the weather is real (lousy). Then when it warms up and everything is kind of nice, they’ll come back out to eat their food, and you’ll still see them out doing things.”
With that level of activity, Mason said zoo patrons will still get a good look at the bears.
“Wintertime is still going to be an optimal time to see the bears,” he said. “They’re still going to be active.”
What keeps them active is they still have an active food source.
“In the wild, they have to stock up on as much food as possible because food is not readily available that they eat in the wintertime,” Mason said. “Here, we’re still feeding them, even in the wintertime, so they’re still going to eat and they’re still going to be solid and good to go.”
A new bear enclosure will be opening Oct. 17, and will include a feature to make it more optimal for patrons to see zoo staff interacting with the bears.
“We do what’s called operant conditioning,” Mason said. “It focuses on positive reinforcement. We do those types of things with not only the bears, but other animals also. It’s just usually not seen as much in the public because it usually takes place behind the scenes. We wanted to bring it out here in the public spotlight.”
Adding the operant conditioning aspect allows the zoo staff to accomplish several goals with the animals.
“We can do physical inspections, blood draws, give vaccinations and give different types of enrichment to the bears and generally interact with them in a safe and meaningful way that doesn’t require as much stress and work with them to do certain types of things,” Mason said. “Regularly, we’ll be able to bring them right over to the wall where a keeper can get right up next to them and see them and do all those things with them.”
Rewards will make it easier for the staff to be able to accomplish the needed activities.
“You want to continue to reinforce those positive behaviors so that then, when there is an actual issue or when you need to draw blood or you think that they might be sick, that you can get in there and do that right away because they’re used to doing those things with you already,” Mason said.
“If you leave it up to chance until something happens, they’re not used to that, and you’re not going to be able to do it, and you’re going to have to do things in a much more stressful way.”
