'Hidden Valley Road: Inside the mind of an American family' by Robert Kolker

In “Hidden Valley Road,” Robert Kolker introduces us to Don and Mimi Galvin and their 12 children, an all-American family. Father is a WWII vet who joined the new Air Force, Mother maintained a perfect home, the children were attractive, smart, and athletic; the only family quirk was their hobby of falconry. Oh, and the fact that six of their children developed schizophrenia.
Don and Mimi watched their family fall apart as one son after another fell prey to schizophrenia after reaching their late teens. “Schizophrenia is not about multiple personalities. It is about walling oneself off from consciousness, first slowly and then all at once, until you are no longer accessing anything that others accept as real.” Schizophrenia manifests itself in late adolescence and early adulthood, and it took this family of Baby Boomers by storm.
Don’s job was demanding and often kept him away from the family. Mimi was obsessed with maintaining a pretense of the perfect family, until she had no choice. She was surrounded by doctors who told her the disease is brought on by nurture, not nature and she became defensive about being blamed for the mental illness. “And so I was crushed,” Mimi said. “Because I thought I was such a good mother. I baked a cake and a pie every night. Or at least had Jell-O with whipped cream.”
Belonging to this family affected everyone, “we are more than just our genes. We are, in some way, a product of the people who surround us — the people we’re forced to grow up with, and the people we choose to be with later.” Some of the healthy siblings avoid their brothers, while other siblings stepped in, to the point of assuming guardianship of the surviving brothers and participating in their care.
Kolker tells the story of the Galvin family with compassion. As the story unfolds, family chapters alternate with informational chapters about how the scientific community developed its understanding and treatment of mental illness from Freud to now.
The scientific information is easy to understand, however, parts of the book seemed abrupt; some large family moments got only a couple of sentences, and I kept wondering when the big pivot happened.
I listened to “Hidden Valley Road” on Overdrive, so my experience with this book was different than a reader will have. When I picked up the physical book I was happy to see a list of family members at the beginning of each chapter indicating who would be appearing in the chapter and where they fit into the family. If you do listen to this, you might want to track down a list of the children for reference. This might be most easily done by copying down the list from the physical book. I did not investigate the .pdf file that was with the audiobook, so that information might be there with the photos included in the book.
This is a worthwhile read if you are interested in schizophrenia or books about families struggling with problems. You can find this on the new non-fiction book shelf at the Gering Public Library.
