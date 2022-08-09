High Plains Riot revving up for 11th year

The RPMs will be high as gearheads burn rubber and stir up dust at various events Aug. 15-Aug. 21 during the High Plains Riot in Mitchell.

The Riot is in its 11th year and will continue to offer new activities for the community to enjoy throughout the weeklong event.

Founder Jeremiah Gardner said the Riot continues to be a popular attraction and anticipates this year’s event will see an even larger turnout.

“We’re still looking at pulling anywhere from 150 to 250 cars, depending on how many locals show up. We draw a crowd of 3,000 to 5,000 on Saturday pretty easy because we’re kind of the big show in town at that time.”

Some of the car enthusiasts drive over 1,000 miles to visit the valley for the Riot. Gardner said he spoke to people who are traveling from the Washington and Oregon area, Tennessee, New Mexico, Arizona, Kansas and Ohio for the event. He also said representatives from Rat Rod Magazine will be back to cover the event.

“We have quite a pull again this year even with the gas prices, which is awesome,” Gardner said. “There’s going to be some really cool stuff on display this year.”

The events begin Monday, Aug. 15, and continue Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug 17 with cruises starting from Western Travel Terminal at 8:30 a.m. Rioters and the public are invited to dinners all three nights at 6 p.m. Monday’s dinner is at the firehouse, Tuesday’s dinner is at the Flyover Brewery and Wednesday’s dinner is at the Rustic tavern.

Thursday morning’s cruise begins at WTT at 8:30 a.m. The drivers of the rat rods and hot rods will cruise to the Scotts Bluff National Monument before having a meet and greet at Hydrotex from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will conclude with a private VIP, 80’s-themed party at Goonies.

The public is invited to attend the Dirt Track Extravaganza Friday, Aug. 19 at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and youth ages 15 years and under are free.

Drivers will bring out their motorcycles, hot rods, rat rods and toys to run a flat track at the fairgrounds arena. They can drift through the dirt and showcase the horsepower of the vehicles during the family-fun event. Gardner said he purchased a flamethrower to use during the extravaganza. Food vendors will be at the fairgrounds that evening.

“It’s just really entertaining to see those big trucks and hot rods going around on dirt,” he said.

Gardner is optimistic the Dirt Track Extravaganza will see an influx in visitors this year.

“I think the dirt track is going to be the most explosive growth this year from last year because that was a new event we came up with and it was really successful,” he said. “I’m expecting that one to probably triple or quadruple this year from what we had last year.”

The public is encouraged to bring ear protection and sunscreen.

The Riot will have a full day of events Saturday, Aug. 20.

“We’re going to have a lot of cool stuff going on throughout the fairgrounds all day Saturday,” he said. “We’re going to have bounce houses again, we’re going to do the races, RC car races and face painting and the food vendors.”

Registration for the burnouts is from 8-10 a.m., which is followed by an opening ceremony at the burnout pad.

“Just come down and get yourself a front row seat if you want to check out the burnouts.”

The first session of burnouts will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the final burnout session will begin around 1:30 p.m.

“The big part that we want is just for people not to cross the line,” Gardner said. “We put up concrete barriers and caution tape. We’re spreading it out even more this year so more people can see because I know everyone wants to see.”

With a variety of rat rod and custom cars on display throughout the Riot, Gardner hopes the community can enjoy the creativity behind each vehicle.

“I want them to see the imagination of the builders,” he said. “We’re really a builder-oriented show, so we really showcase people who build their own stuff. I want them to see what we do behind the scenes and get to know the builders and see how much of family it is.”

Young builders will also have the opportunity to display their vehicles they either built by themselves or with the support of their family. The Riot will hand out Tools for Teens, tool boxes filled with a variety of tools for the teen builders.

“We hand out one of those every year,” he said. “That’s a big deal for us, too, is to get them going in the right direction and providing scholarships for people going into the trades.”

Participants will be recognized for their burnouts and participation during the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. The evening concludes with an after party at Redz in Mitchell at 6 p.m.

The final day of the Riot will feature a hot rod church at the fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m.

Every year, Gardner adds something new to the itinerary. This year, there will be a High Plains Shootout RC car drag racing to conclude Sunday’s festivities. The racing begins at noon at NAPA in Scottsbluff.

“I’m just supporting Seth Vogel, who runs that event,” he said. “It’s just something new I’m supporting to give people to do in town.”

The shootout will last a couple of hours Sunday afternoon.

For more information about this year’s event, visit The High Plains Riot Facebook page.