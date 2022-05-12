High school students work toward trades degrees to enter the workforce

Eight Gering High School students travel up to the Applied Technologies building on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College almost every morning to work toward their certificates in their respective chosen fields of study.

Instead of waiting until they were out of high school to pursue auto body, auto tech, diesel tech or welding certificates, they decided to get a jumpstart on their careers by taking college-level courses while still in high school.

“People are like, ‘oh, what grade are you in?’ and I’m like, ‘oh, I’m a junior,’ and they’re like, ‘oh, yeah?’ and I say, ‘yeah, and I go to college too,’ and they’re like, ‘You do what?’” Kealan Hawley, a junior at GHS, said.

Hawley will finish his junior year of high school with his Power Train and Chassis Repair Certificate and Drivetrain and Under Hood Repair Certificate. He said he hopes to be engine certified by the time he graduates high school.

“I’ve always been into mechanics, so it’s just kind of like second nature. I mean, I can walk up to that stuff and I know what’s going on,” said Hawley, who began tinkering around on automobiles at the age of 14. “It’s just one of the things I’ve always been good with.”

Hawley is joined by four other classmates on the other side of the shop who are taking courses in diesel technology. Currently, juniors Tyler Franklin and Joseph VanAnne are looking to complete their Engine and Powertrain certifications this month, while seniors Logan Schleicher and Alyssa Asselin have already completed their EPA 609 refrigeration exam. Schleicher is also set to complete the Engine and Powertrain certification this month.

The four students said the opportunity to begin working on their associate’s degrees while still in high school is something they couldn’t pass up.

“I think it gives us a jumpstart,” Asselin said. “We’re a year ahead in our college education, so then we’ll be able to get into the workforce faster.”

VanAnne said, “Most people don’t even graduate with an associate’s degree after high school, so it’s pretty cool doing it while you’re still in high school and being able not to go to college and spend all your money after high school and just go straight into the workforce.”

Getting into the workforce more quickly is exactly what prompted junior Levi Gool and senior Tristan Strauch to begin coursework in WNCC’s welding program. Both managed to complete their Basic Welding Certificate in December and plan to complete their Advanced Welding Certificate in May 2023.

“It’s an easy job, and you’re guaranteed a job everywhere,” Strauch said. “The average welder in today’s age is 55 years old, so kids need to step it up.”

GHS junior Alec Sibal is stepping it up when it comes to auto body work, as he has been working toward several certificates, and will be able to graduate high school with most of his college coursework completed.

“It’s nice because I don’t have to pay for any of it. It’s a lot easier,” he said. “…It gives me better chance to make money faster.”

Sibal completed his Non-Structural Collision Repair Certificate back in December and will finish his Automotive Paint and Refinish Certificate this May. He’s set to complete his Structural Collision Repair Certificate next May.

Through these trades courses and partnership with WNCC, these Gering High School students have been able to jumpstart the next step in their education and ultimately prepare them to enter the workforce much sooner than many other individuals their age. All eight of them said they are grateful that their high school and the local community college are able to provide them with that chance.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Hawley said. “I wish a lot more kids would have taken the opportunity that was handed to them.”