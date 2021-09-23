Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Geil Elementary first graders took a hike through the Wildcat Hills as a part of their bird banding fieldtrip on Friday, Sept. 17. While it was too windy to catch any birds, they got to experience nature hiking one of the trails.
Olivia Wieseler
Reporter
Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald.
