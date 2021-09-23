 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills
0 comments

Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

{{featured_button_text}}

Geil Elementary first graders took a hike through the Wildcat Hills as a part of their bird banding fieldtrip on Friday, Sept. 17. While it was too windy to catch any birds, they got to experience nature hiking one of the trails. 

Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Layla Greene and Theresa Grant take a few yucca seeds to examine them a little more closely and to make observations as scientists would.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Caydon Aulick examines "scat" along the hiking trail. The scat was from a coyote that had recently eaten some plums.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Sydney Trautman plucks a piece of sagebrush off a plant along the trail to take a whiff of its strong smell.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Geil first grader Jaylyn Moreno points out the rocky hillsides she and her classmates look over during their hike of the Wildcat Hills on Friday, Sept. 17.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Trent Lauruhn shies away from the yucca moth caterpillar during Geil Elementary first grade's fieldtrip on Friday, Sept. 17.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Charleigh Williams poses with a pinecone she found on the trail.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Boston Rohde sniffs a piece of sage during the Geil first grade hiking fieldtrip through the Wildcat Hills.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Kai Shaw pokes at a sagebrush plant along the hiking trail.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Zed Kelly points at something along the trail while hiking with his first grade class during their fieldtrip to the Wildcat Hills on Friday, Sept. 17.
Hiking through the Wildcat Hills

Geil first graders examine a yucca moth caterpillar in a container along their hike in the Wildcats Hills.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News