Historian Jerry Lucas shares his 15 years of research on the legend of Hiram Scott

While pieces of that legend are plausible, Lucas said, the 60-plus-mile hike while injured or ill is a lot less likely.

“That’s over 60 miles, and if he’s coming down the river in the springtime or early summer, that water is cold,” he said. “And, if he’s trying to float down the river? Uh no, I don’t think so, because the river is going to be running fast. It’s also going to be very cold — hypothermia.”

Something happened

Still, Lucas said something had to have happened to Scott, as there is no record of him ever having made it back to Missouri, and it would help explain why Scotts Bluff was given his namesake. However, with even his final resting place unknown, that too remains mostly myth.

“The story says ‘in the vicinity of …’ And at that time, there’s 45-mile range of bluffs that was referred to as the ‘bluffs along the Platte,’” he said. “So, what’s the ‘vicinity’?”

One legend says that Scott’s skeleton was found the following spring of 1829 by the same company that had traveled with him the prior winter when they came back through and passed near the bluff.