HISTORY NUGGET: History of the bull boat
Lance Grabowski built the bull boat Legacy has on display. The design dates back centuries.

 LEGACY OF THE PLAINS/Courtesy Photo

“The bull-boat of the Missouri and other western rivers was a type of craft unknown except on those streams. It was of ancient use among the Indians,” Seymour Dunbar, author of “A History of Travel in America,” said.

The bull boat we have on display was built by Lance Grabowski. He used it to demonstrate his craft in building bull boats, and it only took him two days to construct the one we have. The wooden design is much like the ancient coracle — a one-person boat made of wood and covered in animal skins dating back thousands of years.

Both mountain men and Native Americans were seen traveling our rivers and streams during the early 1800’s for trade. “Bull Boating,” painted in 1837 by Alfred Jacob Miller is one of many representations of these boats being used by Native Americans. Here at the museum we have quite a few interesting stories about frontier men using them.

The North Platte Valley River could be traveled by small craft without much difficulty in the upper stretches, but closer to Scottsbluff it becomes very narrow. For this reason the bull boat became a favorite means of travel for downstream transportation of furs. Unfortunately, the bull boats were prone to snags and not a completely reliable source of transportation.

