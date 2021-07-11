HISTORY NUGGET: Investigate irrigation at Legacy

Legacy of the Plains Museum hopes you stop by to visit our Pathfinders Theater located in the main exhibit to learn more about the irrigation projects that were made possible by Congress through the Reclamation Act of 1902. Our theater used to be an “office on wheels” used by government engineers during the construction of the North Platte Project. Inside are maps, photos and several books (surveying, a water control handbook, etc.…) for you to investigate.

Alongside the theater is a display that explains the first sprinkler irrigation systems and the forefather of what we’re using today. This irrigation system was developed by Frank Zybach, who was a farmer from Strassburg, Colorado, back in 1940. We also have an early irrigation wood pipe, which was common in an earlier period. There is so much more to this story and we hope you come to investigate.

Fortunately, we have many records to help track advancements such as irrigation that vastly improved our lives. The hard work and careful planning to bring irrigation to the area significantly increased the number of successful homesteads. Before this development many homesteaders were unsuccessful in farming our semi-arid land. The German-Russians are a cultural group that settled here in the Panhandle that had an advantage because of their past experience working land in a harsh climate, but this land before irrigation was still exceedingly difficult to farm even for them.