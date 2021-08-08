HISTORY NUGGET: Mexican immigration into Western Nebraska

Mexicans started coming during the late 1800’s to Nebraska’s Panhandle to work for railroads and agriculture. Most of the immigrant workers did not permanently settle here before 1900, but some did in the North Platte Valley after the revolution of 1910 left the Mexicans little hope in their homeland.

Opportunities were opening up here for them. Besides the railroad, the sugar beet industry was growing and employment on newly irrigated farms enabled them to stay and become U.S. citizens.

World War II brought on another wave of Mexican immigration as our government recruited workers and issued them temporary visas to help with the enormous labor shortage that arose as U.S. men left for war.

After the war Great Western Sugar had an extensive program bringing single males from the border area. Many of these workers eventually brought their families as migrants and settled in the area and gained permanent residence.