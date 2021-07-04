HISTORY NUGGET: Reclamation Act of 1902 brings immigrants to the Panhandle

Harry and Noi Sato both grew up in Fukushima, Japan. Harry immigrated first, joining a large Japanese immigration movement destined for Hawaii that was started back in the 1900s to work the sugar cane fields. He was only 17 when he arrived, but just a few years later he jumped at the chance to work on the railroad in California. After leaving the railroad, he began farming and had a particular interest in sugar beets.

Reaching maturity he was eager to find a suitable bride. Picture brides became quite the phenomena in the early 1900s. San Francisco and Seattle were the biggest ports for this, so by 1913 when Noi was old enough, she felt comfortable joining a group of picture brides and set sail for San Francisco. Harry was living in Morrill, Nebraska and travelled back to San Francisco to marry Noi and take her back with him.

Under the Reclamation Act of 1902, the Sato’s were able to claim their homestead on May 15, 1922. It was 160 acres located 4.5 miles south and 1 mile east of Morrill, Nebraska. Their irrigated land helped them flourish as farmers and create lasting roots here in Nebraska.