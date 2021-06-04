HISTORY NUGGET: The Homestead Act of 1862

The 159th anniversary of the Homestead Act of 1862 was celebrated on May 20. The Homestead Act of 1862 opened a great window of opportunity, but it was risky. This truly was a wild time in our country’s history. Many settlers simply did not have the means to create a successful homestead in spite of the generous 160 acre offer in the act. Even the small filing fee counted some out. Others could not successfully last five years to make their claim official due to reasons such as their lack of money for necessary tools and lack of experience farming in a semi-arid ecosystem. However, all the land in Nebraska was settled.