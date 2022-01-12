Holiday garbage route changes

The City of Gering offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Mitchell Residential and Commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

City of Gering Residential and Commercial customers normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after Commercial and Residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday.

Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday. Also, yard waste collection season ended Oct. 31, 2021 and will begin again April 4, 2022.