Holiday memories crafted at West Nebraska Arts Center Saturday

Holiday festivities afforded families several activities to enjoy on Saturday, Dec. 3, including at the West Nebraska Arts Center. The center welcomed families from 9 to 11 a.m. to create holiday ornaments and crafts at the different stations.

WNAC director Michelle Denton wandered through the gallery at the arts center Saturday, watching families create art and memories.

“It’s what you think of what a hometown Christmas would be,” she said. “We had apple cider cooking and cookies and kids enjoying creating memories for them.”

Denton added how the crafts made her recollect on Christmases past as a child and spent with her children.

“I remember making all kinds of ornaments when I was little and I still keep my kids’ ornaments, quite frankly,” Denton told the Star-Herald.

Artists Denton and Mary Hunt, along with several volunteers, helped provide artistic inspiration for adults and kids alike as they created dot painting ornaments, reindeer and angels out of recycled toilet paper rolls, snowflakes and Q-tip snowflakes. The crafts varied by skill level and techniques like decoupage, a craft technique where paper decorations are affixed to a surface.

Denton told the Star-Herald the event saw good turnout, with roughly 40 people in attendance.

“We wanted something that families could do together,” Denton said. “That was the motivation for the crafts to have something they could do with their kids.”

The craft materials were a combination of recycled materials and donations from Potter’s Wheel Ministries.

“We try to really recycle stuff here so that it is more cost effective,” Denton said.

Over the years, the arts center has offered holiday-themed workshops for the public, which helped Denton and Hunt choose crafts that were easy to do and could be finished in the allotted time. They also wanted to choose crafts families could do at home.

“We did a lot of old-time stuff like cutting paper – things that kids can go home and do a whole bunch of cutting to make a bunch of snowflakes,” Denton told the Star-Herald. “We try to do things that are ordinary in a way, but still something you can do at home.”

The crafts were enjoyed by people of all ages, from children ages 2 to 12 years old and their parents.

Out of all the stations, Denton said the children seemed to enjoy the ornament finger painting as well as the decoupage stations. The ornaments were plastic to ensure none were broken throughout the creativity process or on the way home.

“We had tissue paper and old sheet music with Christmas songs on them that were torn up and they really liked that, too,” Denton said. “It was easy because they could use a paint brush and paint it on some old, recycled ornaments we had.”

Some children showed their artistic flair by removing the ornament’s top and dripped paint inside before securing the top and swirling the color inside.

The arts center will continue to show the holiday spirit during the WNAC Giant Art Mart and the Joe Haslow artwork exhibits, both open through Dec. 29.

The mart is a collection of original artworks, notecards, prints, and more by local artists on display in the Bronson Gallery. Denton said there are a variety of unique, original gifts with some pieces only a few dollars and other pieces ranging from $45 to $60.

This art mart is free and open to the public. The public is invited to peruse the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. WNAC will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.