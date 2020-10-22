“Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco”
Book Review by Kira Wysocki
Have you ever wondered how, in just a few short decades, we went from hearing that your brain would be fried like an egg in a hot pan if you smoked marijuana to having a multi-billion dollar industry based on its legal sale?
‘Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco’ by Alia Volz tells that story – or at least a small part of it.
Alia Volz was born into a family of drug dealers. Her mom sold pot brownies and roped her dad into the business, and by the time Alia was born, sales were booming. ‘Home Baked’ follows the story of Alia’s parents and the changing landscape of San Francisco, as the city’s residents are replaced by new ones – hippies, punks, and the LGBT community - and the sale of “special” brownies spreads through the various neighborhoods.
From the mid-1970s through the end of the 1980s, ‘Home Baked’ tells a part of history that is often forgotten or left out. Going into depth about the counterculture movements of the time and the impact they had on San Francisco, in particular, Alia shows readers what it would have been like to live her parents’ lives. At the end of the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic hit, she talks about visiting patients who were sick and offering one of the only effective treatments for their lack of appetite – her mother’s marijuana brownies.
‘Home Baked’ also tells the story of a family that was used to living outside of the law. Marijuana was far from the only drug that Alia’s parents used (although it was the only drug they sold), and her father had epileptic seizures that gradually became worse after not taking his prescribed medication. Alia was exposed to situations that many would consider unfit for children or even dangerous for children, although she makes it clear to readers that she turned out okay in spite of, or even because of, her experiences.
If you’re interested in alternative culture, the legalization of marijuana, or stories about what you might have missed in history class (or on the news), I would recommend this book.
New Fiction
‘The End of the Day’ by Bill Clegg- an engaging tale of secrets and reckonings
‘Don’t Look For Me’ by Wendy Walker- a first time author with a thriller (and a beautiful cover)
‘Piranesi’ by Susanna Clarke- for fans of Neil Gaiman and Madeline Miller
‘Homeland Elegies’ by Pulitzer Prize winning author Ayad Akhtar
‘Next to Last Stand’ another Walt Longmire book by Craig Johnson
New Non-Fiction
‘The Home Edit Life’ - the no-guilt guide to owning what you want and organizing everything” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
‘Homeschooling for Dummies’ by Jennifer Kaufeld
‘Agent Sonia: Moscow’s most daring wartime spy’ by Ben Macintyre
‘Once I Was You: a memoir of love and hate in a torn America’ by Maria Hinojosa
‘Liberal Privilege’ by Donald Trump Jr.
