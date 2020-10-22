“Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco”

Book Review by Kira Wysocki

Have you ever wondered how, in just a few short decades, we went from hearing that your brain would be fried like an egg in a hot pan if you smoked marijuana to having a multi-billion dollar industry based on its legal sale?

‘Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco’ by Alia Volz tells that story – or at least a small part of it.

Alia Volz was born into a family of drug dealers. Her mom sold pot brownies and roped her dad into the business, and by the time Alia was born, sales were booming. ‘Home Baked’ follows the story of Alia’s parents and the changing landscape of San Francisco, as the city’s residents are replaced by new ones – hippies, punks, and the LGBT community - and the sale of “special” brownies spreads through the various neighborhoods.