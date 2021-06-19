Homesteaders and their education

By MARIA MORGAN

Legacy of the Plains Museum

The first few homestead settlers trickled into the valley in 1885, and a year later several hundred additional settlers made claims to land. According to Fay Hanks, author of a short story in “A.B. Wood’s Pioneer Tales of Nebraska Panhandle,” Edward P. Cromer was one of the Panhandle’s early settlers from Illinois who “helped bring civilization to this barren land.” Cromer settled here after receiving a letter about the generous opportunity being offered in the area from his friend Oscar Gardner. Gardner was Cromer’s schoolmate who became a surveyor and had settled a few miles from Scotts Bluff Mountain.

Cromer proved to be an outstanding farmer and livestock breeder. He also wrote short stories. One of his stories was included in “Pioneer Tales” and showed the importance Nebraskans placed on education. As new families arrived in Nebraska’s Panhandle, they were determined to keep a low percentage of illiteracy. Sod schools were quickly erected.