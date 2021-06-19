 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homesteaders and their education
0 comments

Homesteaders and their education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homesteaders and their education

The Edward P. Cromer homstead

 LEGACY OF THE PLAINS/Courtesy Photo

Homesteaders and their education

By MARIA MORGAN

Legacy of the Plains Museum

The first few homestead settlers trickled into the valley in 1885, and a year later several hundred additional settlers made claims to land. According to Fay Hanks, author of a short story in “A.B. Wood’s Pioneer Tales of Nebraska Panhandle,” Edward P. Cromer was one of the Panhandle’s early settlers from Illinois who “helped bring civilization to this barren land.” Cromer settled here after receiving a letter about the generous opportunity being offered in the area from his friend Oscar Gardner. Gardner was Cromer’s schoolmate who became a surveyor and had settled a few miles from Scotts Bluff Mountain.

Cromer proved to be an outstanding farmer and livestock breeder. He also wrote short stories. One of his stories was included in “Pioneer Tales” and showed the importance Nebraskans placed on education. As new families arrived in Nebraska’s Panhandle, they were determined to keep a low percentage of illiteracy. Sod schools were quickly erected.

“Many primitive educational structures that dotted the North Platte Valley in early days had no light of the sun within them save that which came through the transparent cloth stretched over the openings left for windows, nor any door, except a piece of rag carpet hung over the entrance. But the school house, about which this story is woven, had both windows and a door rudely made of boards, but no floor, only the native sod.”

The next step was seeking qualified teachers to prepare the next generation and the first teachers’ meeting in the area was formed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Life at the zoo
News

Life at the zoo

  • 1 min to read

There’s always work to do at Riverside Discover Center whether it’s training animals or feeding and caring for them. The Courier’s Andrew Smit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News