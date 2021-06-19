Homesteaders and their education
By MARIA MORGAN
Legacy of the Plains Museum
The first few homestead settlers trickled into the valley in 1885, and a year later several hundred additional settlers made claims to land. According to Fay Hanks, author of a short story in “A.B. Wood’s Pioneer Tales of Nebraska Panhandle,” Edward P. Cromer was one of the Panhandle’s early settlers from Illinois who “helped bring civilization to this barren land.” Cromer settled here after receiving a letter about the generous opportunity being offered in the area from his friend Oscar Gardner. Gardner was Cromer’s schoolmate who became a surveyor and had settled a few miles from Scotts Bluff Mountain.
Cromer proved to be an outstanding farmer and livestock breeder. He also wrote short stories. One of his stories was included in “Pioneer Tales” and showed the importance Nebraskans placed on education. As new families arrived in Nebraska’s Panhandle, they were determined to keep a low percentage of illiteracy. Sod schools were quickly erected.
“Many primitive educational structures that dotted the North Platte Valley in early days had no light of the sun within them save that which came through the transparent cloth stretched over the openings left for windows, nor any door, except a piece of rag carpet hung over the entrance. But the school house, about which this story is woven, had both windows and a door rudely made of boards, but no floor, only the native sod.”