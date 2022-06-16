 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hooking kids on fishing

Hooking kids on fishing: Camp Scott kids give angling a try

Hooking kids on fishing: Camp Scott kids give angling a try

Faith Kennedy shows off her first catch of the day at the community fishing event in Terrytown on June 14, 2022.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Gering Courier

Local youth gave fishing a try during an event at Terry’s Lake Tuesday.

Dennis Gregory, a Nebraska Game and Parks fishing instructor, welcomed the anglers. Many, but not all, of the participants were members or chaperones from Camp Scott, a program that serves developmentally disabled children and adolescents.

When Gregory asked, only a few of those present indicated they hadn’t gone fishing before.

A few dozen fishers lined the shores of Terry’s Lake on Tuesday, but these events can grow much larger.

“It was a month ago now we went to Kearney and we had 1,000 kids on Thursday and 1,000 kids on Friday,” Gregory said.

Hooking kids on fishing: Camp Scott kids give angling a try

Instructor Gary Larson helps set up a fishing line at a family fishing event at Terry's Lake on Tuesday, June 14.

These events are held every summer. Gregory said they alternate between Terry’s Lake and the ponds by the Riverside Discovery Center once a month on weekends.

Faith Kennedy said this is her sixth year with Camp Scott and that she’d gone on similar community fishing events before. Kennedy said she enjoys “going to places we can learn at and having fun with my friends.” She said she has extensive fishing experience from trips with her family, too.

The family fishing events aren’t the only ones hosted in the region. Gregory said he’d previously participated in a Trout in the Classroom event in Scottsbluff where school students raise trout from eggs and turn them loose into local ponds.

“We had 70, 80 second graders ... and I had a little girl, never fished in her life, and she could fish more than anybody did all day long,” he said. “She was hooked. She was going to go home and tell her dad she wanted a fishing pole so she could go fishing.”

Camp Scott Community Fishing 2022

Anglers were given free rods, hooks and bait to use during Tuesday's event. Several dozen people, many of who were with Camp Scott, had come to fish.

The fishing gear for Tuesday’s event was stored in the Jerry Tallmon Memorial Family Fishing Activity Trailer parked at Carpenter Park.

The trailer was donated by the family of Tallmon, an avid angler from Mitchell who died in 2012. Gregory said his relatives donated money for it to get people in western Nebraska interested in fishing.

“What we’d like to see is young kids getting involved in fishing,” Gregory said.

Camp Scott Community Fishing 2022

Numerous children took advantage of the community fishing event to practice casting their own lines.

This is where the family fishing events come in handy. Any children or adults can simply fish to their heart’s content.

All adults need is a fishing license. Fishing poles, bait and hooks are provided free of charge by the Nebraska Game and Parks representatives.

“They don’t have to bring anything. They just come out. We give them a fishing pole, give them bait and they can go fish,” Gregory said.

The children fishing outnumbered the adults, and many of them were keen on catching something.

Camp Scott Community Fishing 2022

Aly Simons, 10, casts her line at Terry's Lake in Terrytown during a community fishing event on Tuesday, June 14.

“Mostly, I like catching fish,” Joseph Kessler, 10, said. “I just want to see fish. Every time it’s a new fish.”

He said he hadn’t been to many of the family fishing events before, but he did have fishing experience, even landing a carp in the past.

Kessler said fishing is all about exhibiting patience.

“I have some patience, but sometimes I don’t,” he said.

Terry’s Lake contains bluegill, trout, Northern pike and catfish, Gregory said, as well as invasive Asian carp. Several of the carp were congregating at the surface Tuesday, potentially spawning. Nebraska Game and Parks conservation officer Josh Widhelm said the young anglers were told not to target the large fish due to their strength.

“Those things, they’ll give you a ride,” he said.

Outside of family fishing events, though, anglers are free to catch and cook the invasive species.

The next community fishing day will be held Sept. 11 at the Riverside Discovery Center Pond.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

