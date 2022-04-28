Hoops 4 Heroes fundraiser nets CASA, CAPstone $15,000 donations

Two local charities each received $15,093 checks Wednesday, April 20, to help children in need across Scotts Bluff County and beyond. The money was raised by Leadership Scotts Bluff Class XXXII, a local leadership development group, through their annual Hoops 4 Heroes fundraising event.

The two organizations chosen this year were the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Scotts Bluff County and the CAPstone Child Advocacy Center of Western Nebraska. The former helps children in foster care, and the latter aids children who have suffered abuse or neglect.

Each non-pandemic year, the leadership class donates the money raised by Hoops 4 Heroes to between one and four charitable or community groups. The local chapters of CASA and CAPstone had previously been the Hoops 4 Heroes fund recipients in 2013.

“It (Hoops 4 Heroes) is an exceptional event. This year we had a huge turnout,” Leadership Class XXXII member Kelly Betts told the Star-Herald. She said this year’s Hoops 4 Heroes, which took place on March 18, featured food, cornhole games, a silent auction and a raffle. “If it wasn’t for the people in the community and the businesses in the community, we couldn’t have pulled this off.”

Before the event, the class listened to presentations from various representatives asking for them to donate the funds raised to their organizations.

Betts said the class decided to donate to CASA and CAPstone because they were smaller charities with a similar mission in helping children. “We felt that was really important ... their presentation was so impressive and really melted our hearts, so to speak,” she said.

The Hoops 4 Heroes event raised nearly $30,200, which was split evenly between CASA and CAPstone. CASA executive director Kelcie McBride received her group’s check at the Weborg 21 Centre at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Monica Shambaugh, executive director of CAPstone, was handed her group’s check at 11:45 a.m. at the same place.

“My gosh, what a blessing for them to have picked CAPstone and CASA for their recipients. Both of us are nonprofit organizations, we’re just trying to stay ahead of the curb,” Shambaugh said.

She said her organization would use the money to improve their building and help with fundraising events of their own.

“You guys have no idea how much this means. Our program has been working for so hard for years to increase the number of kiddos we’re able to serve,” McBride said when she received her group’s check. “... It’s going to be huge for our organization. It will help support us and have a lasting impact.”

