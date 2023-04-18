Thousands of visitors are expected to congregate in Gering for the first Horizon Music Festival in September.

The festival is a Christian music festival that has been in the works since April 2022. More details about the upcoming event were made available at a press conference on Tuesday, April 14, including the story of its inception, lineup of featured artists, and an open call for volunteers and financial support.

The president of the Horizon Music Festival board of directors, Brent Holliday, started by sharing the origins of the festival, which began during a conversation between he and board member Ken Boehr.

“The vision for this started over a year ago when a couple of us were sitting around talking about what if we had a Christian concert in the valley that incorporated some bigger names,” Holliday said.

By chance, Holliday was contacted a week later by now board member Jeff Fielder in regards to planning a festival to help reunite Christians in fellowship in the void left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt had done much to separate people from each other. The Horizon Music Festival board of directors was formed soon after, and the long planning process began.

The board has enjoyed support and guidance from the organizers of Livin’ Out Loud, an annual Christian music festival held in Gothenburg which recently achieved a record attendance of 30,000. The Horizon board is currently estimating an attendance of 10,000 at its inaugural festival, but they said that anything could happen due to the popularity of their headlining act.

“We put out a bid to Crowder, who is one of the largest artists in the Christian community, and he said yes,” Boehr, a member of the artist and production subcommittee, said.

Holliday said, based on numbers of the Gothenburg festival, “We’re planning on 10,000 in the first year, we think that’s a realistic number. But with Crowder here, it could be more.”

As the main attraction, Crowder will headline the festival’s Sunday lineup. Known by his stage name Crowder since 2012, David Wallace Crowder is an American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter. His first solo single in 2013, “I Am,” reached No. 3 on the Christian Songs chart. He has released four solo albums and his most recent, “Milk & Honey,” was released in June 2021. Crowder has sold more than 3 million records and been nominated for three Grammys.

Other artists in the lineup include Saturday headliner Citizens, Jordan Feliz, Meredith Andrews, Sarah Reeves, and The Afters, a band which has previously performed in the area and organizers say enjoyed a great turnout.

“That was a sold out show when they came to town, so our community loves their music,” according to Boehr.

Some relatively local acts will also be featured, including the Lincoln-based band Vota and Jared Anderson of Colorado Springs. Additional acts are still being scheduled to fill out the lineup, and more information will be available on the full schedule in the months to come.

One of the most important decisions made by the board was that Horizon would be a free event. There will be no cost for admission at the festival in an attempt to remove financial barriers that could prevent those who hope to join in on the fellowship from coming out.

“This is a free concert, we decided that early,” Holliday said. “We didn’t want some family of five or six to say they want to be a part of it, but we simply can’t afford it. That’s created its own challenge. We’re going to have to get out and do some fundraising, and we’ve started that and had some great success with that. We have a long ways to go yet, but we’re very confident that God will supply what we need financially.”

Those interested in volunteering, donating or learning more about Horizon Music Festival are encouraged to visit horizonmusicfest.org, which will serve as the primary outlet for updates about the festival. The ability to make donations is expected to be added to the website in June.

Horizon Music Festival will be held near Five Rocks Amphitheater over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 and 3. The event will also include food and merchandise vendors, bounce houses, axe throwing, and many more activities for families and people of all ages.