 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoverboards blamed for Sunday fire
0 comments

Hoverboards blamed for Sunday fire

A fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Kimball Avenue in Gering late Sunday afternoon.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Courier that the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause of the fire and the origin is believed to be an electronic hoverboard in a front bedroom. The hoverboards weren’t plugged in and charging, Flowers said, “so we’re gathering some research and reaching out to engineers to examine the different possibilities” that may have caused the hoverboards to ignite.

Because of high winds, Flowers said arriving firefighters believed the home in the 200 block of Kimball Avenue to be fully engulfed when they responded at about 4:18 p.m. The fire threatened another structure, he said, but firefighters were able to knock it down before it could. The fire entered and exited the bedroom where it ignited.

“It was a better outcome than what could have happened,” he said.

However, he said, the contents of the home and personal effects of the family living at the residence were heavily damaged by smoke and fire. He estimated damage at $150,000.

The resident of the home, a woman and her two children, were not at home at the time of the fire. Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization is assisting the family. Contact Schank for details about donating to the family, including details of a clothing drive, at 308-631-9674.

Crews from Gering, Scottsbluff and Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Departments were on scene along with Valley Ambulance and Gering Police Department.

A cat reportedly perished in the fire despite resuscitation efforts by firefighters.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing
News

Panhandle Portrait: Train Crossing

Lights flash and the barriers come down at the Gering U Street and 10th Street train crossing, a blast sounds, but no train rolls by, just a m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News