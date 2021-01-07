Hoverboards blamed for Sunday fire

A fire caused extensive damage to a residence on Kimball Avenue in Gering late Sunday afternoon.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Courier that the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause of the fire and the origin is believed to be an electronic hoverboard in a front bedroom. The hoverboards weren’t plugged in and charging, Flowers said, “so we’re gathering some research and reaching out to engineers to examine the different possibilities” that may have caused the hoverboards to ignite.

Because of high winds, Flowers said arriving firefighters believed the home in the 200 block of Kimball Avenue to be fully engulfed when they responded at about 4:18 p.m. The fire threatened another structure, he said, but firefighters were able to knock it down before it could. The fire entered and exited the bedroom where it ignited.

“It was a better outcome than what could have happened,” he said.

However, he said, the contents of the home and personal effects of the family living at the residence were heavily damaged by smoke and fire. He estimated damage at $150,000.