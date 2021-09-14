How do you grind corn? Local fourth-graders learn how at Legacy of the Plains Museum

“It shows just how far we’ve come and gives that historical perspective. We show (the kids) that this is how you dug potatoes, this is how you harvested sugar beets by hand — the labor intensity of it,” he said.

Hands-on demonstrations captivated the students, Wolf said.

“We try to have something hands-on at every station,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk about kids and technology today like tablets and phones. That’s true, they do have a lot more access to that than we did, obviously, but they still like doing stuff. They still like smelling stuff, they still like touching stuff and they still like seeing it. I think it’s something they’re not getting in other places. It’s just important for us to keep it going.”

Lincoln Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tracy Steele said the students showed a lot of interest in the demonstrations.

“My kids really enjoyed the Gentry cabin to see how families lived. They loved the connection to one of the volunteers that had taught them about corn. I think they liked seeing the technology pieces — the sewing machine, the books, the pump for the water,” she said.

Hands-on experiences have deeper meaning for the students, Steele said.