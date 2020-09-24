Dennis Ernest doesn’t have anything planned for when he signs off the KNEB airwaves Sept. 30, but he does know that after that day’s morning show he will step into retirement.
“It was a good job, and I love what I do,” Ernest said. “I got up every morning and said, ‘I get to be on the radio today.’ I said when I don’t feel that way anymore, it’s time to make a change.”
There will be no scripted goodbye.
“I think like a lot of people who say, ‘I’m not going to rehearse what I’m going to say at the end of the Super Bowl,’ or ‘I’m not going to rehearse what I say at the end of a World Series broadcast,’” Ernest said. “It will just come. And I think that’s what I’ll do.”
What Ernest will do once he’s retired, other than spend time with his wife, Connie, is just as much a mystery.
“I don’t know,” Ernest said. “I don’t have any hobbies. I don’t hunt. I don’t fish. I don’t golf. Everything that I did for the last 36 years was primarily tied to work, primarily tied to this station. That’s one of the reasons that I’m retiring as early as I am. I’ve worked so many holidays, so many weekends. ... (We’ll) go see some family, some grandkids, and see what the morning is like outside the radio station.”
As a youngster, Ernest recalls being given a small radio that opened up his world as he wondered what it was like on the other side of that communication.
“When I was a kid,” he said, “I can remember my uncle talking to my dad one day when they were out solving the problems of the world in their sessions, and he said, ‘Well, they said on the radio this, that or the other.’ And I always wanted to know who ‘they’ was. Why did ‘they’ know about it? Who was ‘they?’”
While still in high school in Dalton, Ernest began doing community programs for KSID out of Sidney, filing his reports from the studio on the upper floor of the bank building in Dalton. After graduating from high school, Ernest went to the University of Nebraska to study broadcast journalism, and took a job with KFOR. That turned into a full-time position after college. In 1982, he took a position with Nebraska Rural Radio at station KRVN in Lexington, and has worked for the same company since. When NRR purchased KNEB, Ernest took a position with the newly acquired station
Over the years, Ernest has covered the Grand Island tornadoes in the early 1980s as well as the 1996 sugar factory explosion and 2000 train derailment and subsequent benzene chemical spill in Scottsbluff. He’s also reported on memorable tornadoes in the area.
“Severe weather was always a big part of what I have done over the years,” Ernest said. “I haven’t seen the tornadoes because I was on the air in the studios or at home, but, like the one that took out Discount Furniture, and the one in Minatare and others, I didn’t see them. But I covered them. I covered the big hail storms in ’98, ’99 that just pummeled the vehicles.”
Ernest credits Nebraska Rural Radio for being a great company to work for, but he said the teamwork with the people he has worked alongside for many years is key to the station’s success.
Ernest is a big fan of the Kansas City Royals, and remembers listening to their broadcast team of Denny Matthews and Fred White growing up. He said that connection he had to baseball announcers is what people find when they listen to the radio.
“There has to be a connection, and I think it is the people and the voices, familiarity,” he said. “There is a comfort level with familiar voices and the people that you hear day after day. Just like Denny and Fred became entwined as you live and die by that baseball team day after day. It’s the same thing with your regular news or sports or whatever.”
For many years, Ernest anchored the KNEB airwaves along with news director Kevin Mooney and sports director Rob Barney, all becoming those familiar voices.
“The core was Kevin and Rob and myself, and I didn’t care whether anybody knew who I was,” Ernest said. “It was always nice to hear someone say, ‘Oh, I recognize your voice.’ That meant more to me than if they saw the name Dennis Ernest and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I know you.’”
Radio, Ernest said, is all about building a personal connection with people you may have never met, but consider you to be a part of their every day life.
“It’s very easy to fall into a public address mode of ‘Hi everybody’ instead of ‘Good morning to you’ and an individual conversation, as if you were talking to someone on the other side of the desk,” Ernest said. “As opposed to a loudspeaker of, ‘OK everybody, now I’m going to tell you this or now I’m going to play you this great song.’ No, it’s, ‘Here’s this terrific song, just for you.’”
That connection spreads out into the community.
“Back in the early ‘80s, when we took over in 1984, we won gold awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association for 4-H Radio Days and for Thanksgiving in the Valley,” Ernest said. “Those two events are still going on 36 years later, and I’m very proud of that.”
Ernest is proud to have been part of the relocation of KNEB’s towers and studios when the bypass highway came in, right through where the old towers were located.
“We were able to acquire the property for a new tower site, and built new towers and a transmitter facility, and then built this building from the ground up as a radio station, which is rare,” he said. “Usually broadcasters move into another building, then they refab it into studios and offices and cobble it together, but in this case, we built a radio broadcast center from day one.”
After more than 40 years on the air, and 36 years at KNEB, Ernest looks back on his time and is thankful for where it’s taken him.
“I’ve met people in sports. I’ve met people in politics,” he said. “This Dalton farm boy would never have met those people had it not been for this kind of a career.”
