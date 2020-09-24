'I get to be on the radio today'

“When I was a kid,” he said, “I can remember my uncle talking to my dad one day when they were out solving the problems of the world in their sessions, and he said, ‘Well, they said on the radio this, that or the other.’ And I always wanted to know who ‘they’ was. Why did ‘they’ know about it? Who was ‘they?’”

While still in high school in Dalton, Ernest began doing community programs for KSID out of Sidney, filing his reports from the studio on the upper floor of the bank building in Dalton. After graduating from high school, Ernest went to the University of Nebraska to study broadcast journalism, and took a job with KFOR. That turned into a full-time position after college. In 1982, he took a position with Nebraska Rural Radio at station KRVN in Lexington, and has worked for the same company since. When NRR purchased KNEB, Ernest took a position with the newly acquired station

Over the years, Ernest has covered the Grand Island tornadoes in the early 1980s as well as the 1996 sugar factory explosion and 2000 train derailment and subsequent benzene chemical spill in Scottsbluff. He’s also reported on memorable tornadoes in the area.