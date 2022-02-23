IMAGE Show Winners announced

SCOTTSBLUFF – West Nebraska Arts Center announced the winners of the 2022 IMAGE exhibit. The 2022 IMAGE show has produced 53 pieces of art, and 22 artists from the surrounding area.

The 40th Annual IMAGE exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 3, and will be on display until the end of the month. Each year this exhibit includes a wide variety of photographs showcasing technical innovations and aesthetic curiosities from photographers of all skill levels. The exhibit is sponsored by Laura Clark in loving memory of William J. Clark. Monetary prizes will be given for most awards. The 2022 IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 3–27.

In the professional division, the Best of Show goes to Mesa Autumn by Rick Myers of Gering. The two honorable mentions in the professional division go to Leaf Skeleton by Rick Myers and Toadstool Tumble by Bill Peters of Gering.

In the adult division, the Best of Show goes to Transposed Eye by Jodi Lewellen of Scottsbluff. The two honorable mentions in the adult division go to Old Army Bridge by Jerry Fegler of Scottsbluff and Memories … of Better Days by Chas Lierk of Alliance.

In the youth division, the Best of Show goes to Faith Perry of Scottsbluff with her Yesterday’s Journeys. The Jim Downey Award Best Landscape goes to Olivia Wieseler of Scottsbluff with New Life. Best manipulated photograph goes to Kate Benish of Scottsbluff with Prairie Sundown. The Michael Javoronok Award goes to Doris Holloway of Scottsbluff with Forgotten.

West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. People can also visit the Arts Center’s website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more. The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the programs of this organization through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for more information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.