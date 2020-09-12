Initial year of farmers market successful

On any given Monday night this summer at the Gering Civic Plaza, vendors could be found offering their produce and crafts as music played in the background.

Organizers say the first year of the Gering farmers market has been a success.

“We’ve had, consistently, four or five solid vendors who have been here each time, and different people who drop in and out,” market manager Megan Kopenhafer said. “I think the community reception has been really positive. The city has supported us a lot.”

Kopenhafer said she anticipates foot traffic will increase as more and more people become aware of the market.

“For a first year, we’ve been able to get people excited to be down here, and that’s mostly what it’s about,” she said.

Conditions most of the Mondays this season have been conducive to the market’s success for vendors and musicians such as Gabe Bruton, a.k.a. Gabriel the Brute, who was on hand singing selections and playing his guitar Monday night.

“We’ve pretty much been able to have live music every week,” Kopenhafer said. “We’re trying to establish that sort of Monday night, out in the warm weather, come outside with your family type of atmosphere. Having those musicians helps people feel the atmosphere of the farmer’s market in addition to having fresh produce.”

Vicki Morgan has been somewhat of a regular customer, and said she enjoys getting out to the farmer’s market.

“It’s good to be supporting local businesses and all that, especially in these days,” Morgan said.