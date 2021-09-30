Instructors go in-depth to stress the importance of farm safety

“Yeah, so far. We’ve got a couple more stations though,” Lincoln Elementary student Alba Marigoni said during her group’s lunch.

When hearing the boys in her group enjoyed the rollover demonstration the most, she said “Of course the car, of course ... that one was pretty fun. The poor baby, every time he turned upside down he was like, ‘Woo!’”

The rollover station was hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol, using a machine to spin half a pickup truck end over end to simulate a rollover. Students saw two demonstrations: one where the adult and child mannequins inside wore seatbelts and one where they didn’t.

Many stations were designed to show the fifth graders not only how to make safe decisions, but the consequences that might occur if they did not. Instructors did not shy away from describing how electric charges could melt through skin and clothing, or how farmers could get stuck and die in grain silos. The swimming safety station used tiny models to portray how easy it is to drown while swimming in a canal.

“We have to make sure people respect the equipment,” volunteer Jana Schwartz said.