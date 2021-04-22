Internship helps senior make decisions about future

Senior Aspyn Johnson considered pursuing a career in hairstyling after high school. After her first semester internship with one, she realized it wasn’t for her.

This is exactly why Gering High School implemented the work-based learning program into this year’s schedule. Not only does it help students decide what they want to do after high school, but it can help them know what they don’t want to do.

“I feel like it was a good idea for them (GHS) to do, because it also gets kids out in the community, learning what they want to do,” she said. “(If) that’s what you want to do for the rest of your life, you can try it out now, but if you don’t like it there, you don’t have to waste a ton of money going to college for that and then you don’t want to do that.”

After she decided that hairstyling wasn’t for her, she took up another work-based learning internship at Nebraska Title Company for the spring semester. Here, her job mainly consists of filing — both physically and digitally.

“Most internships are the grunt work and kind of just learning the backgrounds and getting your feet wet and see if it pushes you anywhere further,” office manager, searcher, and examiner Brandon Harder said. Harder also acts as Johnson’s boss.