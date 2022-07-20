Interstate Canal restored to 100%, official says

Crews with the Pathfinder Irrigation District responded quickly early on the morning of July 1 to divert water flowing from a breach that occurred in the Interstate Canal roughly two miles west and north of Lingle, Wyoming. District crews continued working to patch the canal once it was empty.

“We hauled in a dirt-clay mix that was within about three quarters of a mile from the repair,” Rick Miller, Pathfinder Irrigation District general manager, told the Gering Courier.

Within a week, the wall of the canal had been repaired and district officials released a statement announcing there would be a slow start-up in order to monitor the canal.

After a week of continuously checking the repair as the canal regained water capacity, Miller said, “It’s 100% and doing great. We feel it’s every bit as strong as it was, if not stronger.”

Two weeks after the canal wall break, water has successfully been returned to nearly every water user along the roughly 95 mile-long main canal.

“I think there’s a few at the very tail end of our canal line, down by Bridgeport, still struggling to get on,” Miller said. “But, I’d say it’s pretty close to 100% back on.”

He said that the district does not anticipate any problems with the repair and the canal is going to continue to be monitored.

“We monitor it constantly, but we are on that main canal a couple times a day, every day, right now anyway,” Miller said. “We are keeping an eye on it, but we don’t anticipate any problems with that.”

He attributes the response from Pathfinder Irrigation District for the quick turn-around repair to restore much needed irrigation water to the employees.

“I have the most amazing employees, they worked so hard and efficiently and they’re just amazing,” Miller said. “We were on the site every morning working by 7 and we didn’t leave ‘til dark and most of the employees were there every hour. They were dedicated and I’m just so proud of them.”