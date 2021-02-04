It's all in the cards

As I grew older, the cards became less important and I have sold a lot of them over the years.

One particular card sale haunted me, though. It was 1989, and we were struggling financially to the point where we didn’t have enough money to put gas in the car. It was at that point when I went to the baseball card shop in Kearney and sold my 1975 Topps George Brett rookie card for gas money.

For many years, I missed that card, thinking that one day I’d find another one. Eventually, about 15 years ago, I did, and now I have two of them.

I made it my mission that year to collect every Royals card made by Topps, and I have them all from the original 1969 Royals up through the early 1990s. I have some from other brands, but over the years there got to be so many companies producing cards that I couldn’t keep up. My cards are stored in binders with one filled with all the Royals cards and a separate one with just George Brett cards.

Those small pieces of cardboard from the 1969 Wally Bunker to the 1993 Wally Joyner represent may years of dedication and pride in my team.

From Bo Jackson to Danny Jackson, Mark Gubicza to Mark Grudzielanek and George Brett to Bret Saberhagen, each card represents a part of my team’s history and a part of my history.

It’s that 1975 George Brett that means the most to me, though. It represents a time when I was struggling, but even more so that card stands as an example of fighting back. As small as it is, that one baseball card shows that I made it through some difficult days and was able to get back something important to me.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.