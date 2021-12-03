It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Carole Kissler has been driving busses for Gering Public Schools for 47 years, and has enjoyed every minute of it.
The Gering Courier's Emily Krzyzanowski highlighted senior Mark "Chris" Bliss in the Senior Spotlight series this week.
The death of a 19-year-old girl is the mystery of this who-dunnit-type case, and it’s up to three high schoolers to defend her older sister wh…
Scottsbluff and Gering will both kick off the holiday season with their annual evening parades. On the weekend after Thanksgiving, spectators …
A look back at this week over the decades.
GJHS and the GPS Foundation partnered for random acts of kindness on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
CAPWN, partnering with the Salvation Army, has begun its annual bell ringing campaign, which will continue through Dec. 18.
The Gering Courier asked students at the Learning Tree Childcare and Preschool in Gering to explain how to cook a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in the Valley hosts 38th successful year.
Rosie Burkhalter of the Legacy of the Plains Museum provides some history on a local prominent cattleman.