 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
0 comments

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone seemed to have fun at the Gering holiday parade and Santa's Village — at least for the most part. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the magic on Friday, Nov. 26.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Granger Farro wasn't too excited to sit on Santa's lap at Santa's Village in Gering. He enjoyed the holiday parade through downtown though.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Even dogs like Aspen got festive to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the kickoff event of Gering's holiday parade on Friday, Nov. 26.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Floats of all shapes, sizes and holiday decorations rolled down 10th Street in Gering for the holiday parade Friday, Nov. 26. The parade kicked off the holiday festivities in the area, including the first night of Santa's Village.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

RaNae Garton, chairman of the Gering Merchants Association, hands out giant cookies to those checking out Santa's Village and waiting to meet the big guy himself.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Children and families line up to see Santa at Santa's Village in Gering following the holiday parade on Friday, Nov. 26.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

A group of family and friends cozied up to watch the Gering holiday parade in downtown Gering on Friday, Nov. 26.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Athena Romero asks Santa for Honeybee toys after the Gering holiday parade in Santa's Village.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Carrick Markheim examines the humongous cookie he received at Santa's Village after the holiday parade. He enjoyed seeing all the big trucks and snowmen that came through downtown Gering.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Ezekiel Dominguez smiles from beneath his holiday hat while he waits in line to meet Santa after Gering's holiday parade.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News