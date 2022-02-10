Jaela Hardin of Gering earns Gilman scholarship to study abroad

LINCOLN - Jaela Hardin of Gering is among 31 University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates who have earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to support credit-bearing study abroad, internship abroad or virtual international opportunities.

During the March 2021 application cycle, 12 Huskers received a Gilman scholarship to study abroad or complete a virtual international program between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. Nineteen Huskers were awarded during the October 2021 cycle to participate in a program from Dec. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022.

Hardin, a senior psychology and global studies major, intends to study in Spain. Hardin was awarded during the March cycle.

The Gilman is a nationally competitive scholarship awarded twice a year by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the Institute of International Education. Students may apply several months in advance of their program, allowing them to finalize their education abroad plans with the reassurance of funding.