Japanese Hall at Legacy of the Plains closer to opening to the public

At one time, there was a stage in the hall, but was torn out at some point in its history. In it’s place was a built-in cabinet that served as a Buddhist shrine.

“(The hall) functioned both as a Christian church — I’m not sure what denomination — but they also had Buddhist ceremonies,” Wolf said.

Once the restoration is complete, Wolf said they have a Buddhist statue that will go in the cabinet, but is unsure if it is the original one.

There is more work to be done in the basement, which used to serve as a dormitory for the school operated in the Japanese Hall.

One of the original features is a kitchen that will be functional once the Japanese Hall is open to the public. Wolf said some of the original kitchen was taken out, but the cabinets and refrigerator are original to the building.

Wolf said one of the challenges the museum is facing is adding a second exit in the basement.

“Hopefully, by adding that second exit, we can have meetings and smaller receptions down here where they can still use the kitchen and have a couple of roasters for potlucks. (The original counter space will let them) be able to have the food laid out,” he said.