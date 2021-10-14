Jarvis Brill returning to the Finishline Cafe's grill after tragedy results in temporary closure

Just short of two months after the Finishline Café temporarily closed, its owners reopened the community restaurant.

On Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 a.m., owner/chef Jarvis Brill returned to the kitchen with the help of his mother, daughter and friends. His wife, Jaci Brill, will welcome guests via Facetime from her hospital bed at Regional West Rehab.

On Aug. 7, the driver of an SUV collided with Jaci Brill’s motorcycle near Rapid City. The accident seriously injured her legs, with lacerations from her thighs to her calves, requiring several blood transfusions and surgeries. Only recently, the woman became stable enough to move from a hospital in Rapid City to Scottsbluff.

It will be longer still before she can leave the hospital. Jaci has been laying down in bed for more than 50 days straight.

“She’s gonna need to learn to walk again,” Jarvis, her husband, said.

Jarvis had been with Jaci, staying in their camper with their dogs, and only returned to Nebraska Tuesday, Sept. 26. When he came back, he needed to clean the café and order new food.

“We’re excited to be back,” he said. “We’ve missed our customers ... it’s not like they’re just friends, they’re family.”