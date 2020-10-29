Jay Ehler followed family into education career

SIDNEY - When Jay Ehler graduated from college, he took a few years to work as an assistant golf pro in Texas and at the Scotts Bluff Country Club before finding his niche in education.
“I started coaching,” the Scottsbluff native said. “Even though I was a golf professional, I was assistant basketball coach and then ended up being assistant basketball coach at Chadron State and just decided I was enjoying that more, so I switched career paths back to use my degree and get into education.”
After a few years in Bayard, Ehler landed a job in Gering teaching history and coaching boys basketball and golf. In eight years in Gering, Ehler’s basketball teams went 111-64 and made three trips to the state tournament.
Now in his 15th year in Sidney, beginning as high school principal and now as school superintendent, Ehler looks at his family and the impact they’ve had on education in the region. Granddad, Bill Connor, was a longtime teacher and served as activities director at Scottsbluff for 34 years beginning in 1964. Ehler’s parents, Rod and Pam, were both teachers for many years in Scottsbluff, and his sister Brooks and brother Brock are both educators. Ehler’s wife, Sherri is also in curriculum and assessment, having served previously as an elementary principal in both Gering and Sidney.
“Going into education, some of it probably was comfort zone,” Ehler said. “I certainly liked playing sports. I wanted to stay around basketball. Having a dad and mom who were both educators, a granddad who was an educator, my sister and brother are both educators, so some of it’s comfort zone and some of it’s just what we knew and what we liked.”
Ehler’s son Bowdy graduated from Gering High School and daughter Alli and son Paxton both attended Gering schools before the family moved to Sidney.
“Gering was a great teaching and coaching experience for, really, Sheri and I both,” Ehler said. “Gering was a great place for us. We enjoyed it. A lot of good memories, a lot of good kids I was able to teach and coach.”
The years in Gering allowed Ehler to have quality mentors, both coaches and teachers. He brought some of what he had seen in Gering to his new role in Sidney.
“When you go into a new district, you always need to be cautious that you’re not coming in just to change things,” he said. “You try to evaluate what’s working there first, but you still remember the good things that went on at the district before. In this case, for me, a lot of great things were going on at Gering. I had some good mentors and fellow coaches and teachers. As time goes on, some of those things might be things you use in the new district.”
Growing up in a family of educators, Ehler saw how the system worked early on.
“My two biggest influencers in education have been dad and granddad,” Ehler said. “Dad, certainly, I was with every day. I was on his heels everywhere he went as a coach. I was the kid shooting hoops in the morning before school started because that’s what you did. I was the little kid running on the sideline when he was an assistant football coach and track coach. I would definitely say that had a big impact on my life and certainly as an educator.”
Bill Connor was inducted into the Nebraska High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, and had an impact on Ehler as well.
“He was another guy I just followed around from the time I was in grade school,” Ehler said. “I followed him here and there and was around the older kids and the athletes, so that influenced me. Like I said, it’s what I knew and what I liked. My childhood was great, but a lot of it was spent at the schools and on the sidelines because that’s what my parents and granddad did.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!