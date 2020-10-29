Jay Ehler followed family into education career

Ehler’s son Bowdy graduated from Gering High School and daughter Alli and son Paxton both attended Gering schools before the family moved to Sidney.

“Gering was a great teaching and coaching experience for, really, Sheri and I both,” Ehler said. “Gering was a great place for us. We enjoyed it. A lot of good memories, a lot of good kids I was able to teach and coach.”

The years in Gering allowed Ehler to have quality mentors, both coaches and teachers. He brought some of what he had seen in Gering to his new role in Sidney.

“When you go into a new district, you always need to be cautious that you’re not coming in just to change things,” he said. “You try to evaluate what’s working there first, but you still remember the good things that went on at the district before. In this case, for me, a lot of great things were going on at Gering. I had some good mentors and fellow coaches and teachers. As time goes on, some of those things might be things you use in the new district.”

Growing up in a family of educators, Ehler saw how the system worked early on.