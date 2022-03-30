Jessica Broderick named ESU-13 special education director for 2022-23 school year

ESU-13 recently announced Jessica Broderick to be the incoming director of special education for the 2022-23 school year.

Broderick, who has been with ESU-13 since graduating college nine years ago, currently serves as the assistant director of special education. Before that, she had been a speech-language pathologist, secondary transition specialist and special education coordinator for the special education department at ESU-13.

“I have really appreciated all of the support I’ve received by everyone at ESU-13,” she said. “From the time I first started, everybody has been so helpful and kind, and it’s very clear to me that everyone has the best interest of students and school districts at the forefront of their minds. I appreciate the atmosphere that we have here; we have great coworkers, and (I’m) just feeling like I’ve been supported as an employee of the organization.”

ESU-13 Administrator Laura Barrett said that Broderick’s various experiences within the service unit will make her a good fit for the role.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica lead our ESU 13 Special Education Team,” she said in a press release. “She has a variety of experiences that will provide high-quality leadership and support in our school community.”

While she will still have some new things to learn, Broderick said she is looking forward to her new leadership role with ESU-13.

“(I’m excited for) just the continued opportunity that ESU-13 has given me to be a leader within our department,” she said. “…I’ve been really lucky in that our special education director has given me the opportunity to be involved in a lot of what she does, and a lot of what our department does already, and so I do feel comfortable with some of what we do, but I also know that I will have a lot of learning to do.”

One of the things she’s most excited about is working with more schools in the service area.

“I will get to work with more of our school districts than I do currently,” she said. “We have 21 school districts in our service area, and so I work with a few of them now but will get to expand that and work with some schools that I haven’t before, so that’s exciting.”

Broderick also said she hopes to continue building on the relationships within ESU-13 and between the service unit and the school districts so that she and the rest of the unit can serve the area to the best of its abilities.

“I would want to keep developing relationships and learning more about the schools that we serve and all of the programs that we have at ESU-13. We have a lot going on here, so just continue to broaden my own knowledge about what’s going on internally and externally,” she said. “I think the more we can provide really high quality services for students with disabilities, the better off those students and families and schools will be, so I hope to continue to lead our already amazing special education team and continuing to provide high quality services and support to our schools and families.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.