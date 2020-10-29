JOHN A. NEWBY: Retail challenges bring local opportunity

G.K. Chesterton said, “I owe my success to having listened respectfully to the very best advice, and then going away and doing the exact opposite.” One would be hard pressed to not notice the doom and gloom that has beset the local retail base in many small and medium sized communities. COVID-19 has set in motion closures and bankruptcies of many small businesses across the country. The economic conditions in many local communities are also struggling as their business tax base is slowly being eroded. However, through all this economic pain and suffering, there is ample opportunity. Local businesses and communities willing to invest their time, energy, innovation and resources to counter the negative can actually come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever.

It is true shoppers have increased the usage of national chains via ecommerce due to lockdowns and convenience, thus pinching their local retail base. But this comes with inherent opportunities for the local retail base, media companies, and their communities. Shoppers love unique experiences versus the mundane sea of sameness that engulfs most retail and online shopping experiences. After all, if you go into most national chains or ecommerce sites, nothing is really different.