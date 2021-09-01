Junior high building repairs, renovations slated to wrap up in a month or two

After over a semester of tiptoeing around the North Gym at the Gering Junior High due to damages from a water main leak back in December 2020, the gym, as well as the concessions area on the west side, are looking to be fully repaired, up and running by late September, early October, according to Gering Public Schools communications director Jennifer Sibal.
The water main leak was discovered early December and forced students to move to online learning, which principal Shawn Seiler said they were prepared for thanks to COVID. Still, it was nearly a week before repairs were good enough to allow people back in the building — and not everything was completely fixed.
Seiler said the moment students were out for the summer, engineers, construction workers and plumbers flooded into the building to address the additional damage in the gym caused by the leak.
These damages included the settling of many of the walls in the northwest part of the building, developing cracks and fissures. The district brought in engineers to measure how much the walls had moved, and if they’d move any more. Once they determined they were done settling, a contractor company came in to fill the cracks.
“Through this whole process, there was settling through all of this (the north gym and surrounding hallways and areas),” Seiler said.
The project originally began as a repair job for the cracks and a section of the north gym that was damaged. However, in the process of fixing the damage at the gym, it was discovered that pipes leading from the kitchen were practically eroded away and nonexistent. No one realized it before because all the pipes for the junior high are underneath the school.
“There were some old, old pipes that have deteriorated, too, from the kitchen, so there was drainage from the kitchen too that they didn’t know about,” Seiler said. “You’d have never known it was all taking place because it’s all under us.”
With this discovery, the project was going to be a lot bigger than planned. However, while Sibal couldn’t confirm the cost of the project since it is still in the works, she said, luckily for GPS, insurance is covering the entire cost for the renovations. It did mean the project was set back a few weeks — it was originally planned to be done before school went back in session — but Seiler said it was worth it.
“It turned into (from) a pretty easy deal to a pretty extensive (process),” Seiler said. “…(We were) taking the time to make the right decisions to get it done right.”
By the time the project is finished, which is slated for late September-early October, the oldest building in the district will have “new plumbing in the northwest part of the building, wall and flooring repairs from settling, a renovated concessions area and a new gym floor along with additional reinforced structural supports,” Sibal said.
Despite the various facility challenges the junior high building has faced over the last several months, Sibal said the entire district has been supportive of continuing learning for the students at the junior high.
“The adaptability of the staff has been great,” she said. “They’ve been great about just adapting to limited facilities.”
In the end, Seiler and Sibal said they thought the water main leak ended up being somewhat of a good thing, leading to a lot of important improvements for the old school building.
“It was a lot longer process, but in the end, the plumbing under our school from the kitchen is going to be a lot better. It’s better now,” Seiler said.
Sibal added, “It’s actually become a really positive thing.”