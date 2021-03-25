Junior high plans Washington D.C. trip, meeting March 31

It is that time of year again for this year’s seventh graders and their parents to consider the annual Washington D.C. trip that is taken the summer after their eighth grade year. An informational meeting is scheduled for March 31 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The trip will take place May 5 to June 1, 2022, and eighth grade history teacher Jon Hutchison will be sponsoring it for his third time. Hutchison said that the annual trip will also include an excursion to Philadelphia as well.

“The goal is to provide educational travel by traveling outside of where you are comfortable and where you are from,” Hutchison said. “The goal is to show the world to eight graders, and it’s the birth place of America.”

Hutchison said he takes eighth graders on this trip because it is that year they take U.S. history, so it provides a richer learning experience to see history up close in the nation’s capital.

“You can read about the capital, but once you experience it and walk through it, there is nothing really like it,” he said. “It’s expanding your horizons.”