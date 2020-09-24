KAMIE STEPHEN: Nothing to lose

It was a windy day in November and I was lying on my bathroom floor listening to the gusts pound on the side of my house. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to drown out the thoughts racing through my head.
I opened a new text message and typed out a six-digit number I’d shared with others over and over including in a number of news stories: 741-741.
I stared at the blank box for a while, wrestling with whether or not I should press send. Despite being open about my mental health, it is still so hard to ask for help.
Am I being a burden? Is this person tired of me? They have their own problems.
This message would go to a crisis counselor, but what if someone needed to talk more than I did? At that point, laying on the bathroom floor looking - and feeling - like a whole hot mess, I was exhausted with my existence.
People say suicide is cowardly, but they don’t understand that those who choose to end their life likely did consider their family. After some consideration, it feels like we’d be doing them a favor. Releasing them of the duties of dealing with us.
I didn’t want to die but I couldn’t shake the thought that maybe things might be easier for everyone else. I was tired.
Although a piece of me was hanging on, I needed someone else to want me to live. Someone who wasn’t “required to,” in my mind. I sent the text.
Almost instantly I received a reply. The counselor asked me what was going wrong. Pretty much everything.
It can be hard to talk to someone you know, especially if you view their problems as worse. I knew nothing of his.
He gave no advice, no “take your vitamins,” no “go for a walk,” and absolutely no “you just need to relax.” Instead, he validated me.
He said something along the lines of, “I can’t promise it is going to get better because I can’t see the future, but I think it will. You don’t really have anything to lose by sticking around.”
So I stuck around, it was nearly a new year and I had no idea a pandemic was about to take away everyone’s “normal.”
The alone-time I once valued turned into endless loneliness, time spent scrolling Facebook. Post after post of lost jobs - and lost loved ones.
As of Friday, COVID-19 has killed nearly 911,000 people around the world including 192,000 Americans, including 442 Nebraskans.
What’s unclear is the number of lives that the virus is taking indirectly. Shuttered businesses, reduced income, increased stress and anxiety - everyone has been impacted in one way or another.
No one is doing this alone, even in isolation. Despite that, I feel mental health is still discussed less often than it should be.
There is still a feeling of shame associated with it. Why can’t my brain just be normal? Why can’t I just function like a normal human?
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, bringing the psychological impacts of COVID-19 into the spotlight.
For years, there has been a mental health crisis due to increased demand with insufficient responses, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The pandemic has worsened the issue.
“The restrictions imposed by COVID-19, while preventative and necessary, have social consequences and have created many subsequent stressors,” Denise Stuart, NAMI Nebraska chair, said.
Job loss is among them, leading to financial stress and food insecurity, she said, which has disproportionately affected people of color. The uncertainly of everything can cause feelings of depression and anxiety.
“These are normal reactions to complicated and shocking events, which should not be treated as psychologically unhealthy or abnormal,” she said.
Mental health is an issue that crosses all demographics. No one is immune - even those who’ve never struggled before. Stuart takes calls from individuals and loved ones seeking mental health resources. She believes people who have not reached out before are doing so now.
There are a number of resources out there, including some created specifically because of COVID-19.
“How Right Now” (howrightnow.com) is an initiative centered on coping with negative emotions brought on by the pandemic.
“The website prompts you to think about how you are feeling and provides a list of searchable resources based on your answers,” she said. “It also offers helpful tools to start conversations with loved ones about your feelings and theirs, as well as additional resources and hotlines for individuals in a crisis situation.”
If you or someone you know is in danger of harming themselves or others, call 911 immediately.
The Crisis Text Line that helped me can be reached by texting “Home” to 741-741. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s hotline is available at 800-273-8255 and an online chat option is available at suicidepreventionlifeline.org, which is also home to numerous resources.
NAMI and the AFSP also have tons of resources, including for people who’ve attempted suicide and survived, and for those who were left behind to grieve.
I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a doozy. If you’re struggling, please know your feelings are valid and nothing to be ashamed of. It is OK to not be OK. Your life has value even when you feel worthless.
I can’t promise you it is going to get better, because I can’t see the future, but you’ve made it this far. What do you have to lose by sticking around?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!