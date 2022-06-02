Kathleen Roehl sews aboriginal fabric into quilt, given to Pope Francis

As Kathleen Roehl, of Scottsbluff, sewed eight different aboriginal fabrics together into a quilt, she did not know her quilt would soon be gifted to Pope Francis.

“My enjoyment is that I enjoy sewing,” Roehl said. “I grew up clothes sewing, so I make things that I enjoy out of a fabric pattern.”

Roehl has worked at Prairie Pines Quilt Shop in Gering for several years, after she started quilting in the early 2000s.

“At first, I thought it was really crazy to pick a lovely piece of fabric and cut it all up and sew it back together again,” she said. “It makes me look at fabric in a much different way.”

The eighth different indigenous fabrics used to create the quilt are inspired by native stories, Roehl said.

“I made the quilt out of that aboriginal fabric as a sample to showcase it,” she said. “We hung it up just so people could see a sample.”

The roughly 50x70 inch quilt is sewn using the Yellow Brick Road pattern, where the sections of the quilt are rectangular or square in shape. Each rectangle row is staggered, resembling a brick road.

Father Jim Sichko, who is a papal missionary of mercy from the diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, visited the area in October of 2021 on a parish mission at Christ the King Church in Gering. Roehl invited him to the quilt shop after Sichko expressed an interest in quilts.

“He came over and saw that quilt and wanted to buy it,” Roehl said. “Actually, since it was my quilt, I gave it to him.”

Sichko said he would give the quilt to the pope during his upcoming trip to Greece in May. As a member of the pope’s private audience, Sichko bestowed many gifts, including Roehl’s quilt that had traveled around the world.

“I thought it was interesting that aboriginal fabric from Australia would wind up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and a quilt made from it would go to Rome,” Roehl said. “I was very pleased that Father Jim liked it enough to think it was a good gift for the pope.”

Sichko shared a post highlighting the gift on Facebook earlier this month, as well as other gifts that he gave the pope during his visit.

Roehl encourages people interested in sewing to visit a local quilt shop and sign up for a class.

“It’s enjoyable and people who quilt are generally very eager to share their expertise and love of sewing with others,” she said.

