Keaton R. Bell Memorial Scholarship established for students in the arts

The Gering Public Schools Foundation awards around $13,000 a year in various scholarships, many of which are memorial scholarships, director Jennifer Sibal said. One more memorial scholarship was added to the queue last year, right before COVID hit the area: the Keaton R. Bell Memorial Scholarship.
This scholarship was established last year by Kent and Lisa Bell and friends in honor of their son Keaton, who graduated from Gering High School in 2011 and died at the age of 23. Keaton had been born with health challenges and struggled his entire life with them, but “never let those struggles define his spirit,” according to the scholarship form.
The scholarship is awarded to a Gering High School graduate who has at least a 3.0 GPA and has participated in speech and theater for at least three years. According to the scholarship description, Keaton found his calling in the arts. Speech and theater “gave him purpose which connected him to his favorite teacher and mentor, Mr. D,” who has since retired from GHS.
“We’re really grateful to be able to continue a legacy for someone that meant so much to this family and their friends, but also really see that impact continue and create ripples in the lives of our students,” Sibal said.
This year, the $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Kennie Gable, who has participated in speech and theater all four years of high school and has found particular success with both. Just in her senior year, Gable took third in state speech humorous prose and starred as Dorothy in the Gering High School’s musical production of “Wizard of Oz.”
“I feel like a lot of speech kids and musical people find their families and their homes in those things, so I thought it was really cool that there was a scholarship that was awarding kids in those areas,” she said. “You don’t see a lot of musical scholarships, and especially speech scholarships — those are kind of just things that you do because you love them. And when Jen (Sibal) brought it up — it was kind of a newer scholarship — I knew that I definitely wanted to apply.”
Gable, who plans to attend Chadron State College to pursue a degree within some part of the communications field, said she was honored that Keaton’s family chose her to receive a scholarship in his memory.
“Thank you to his family and friends for having the scholarship, and I’m very grateful, and I’m honored to have it,” she said.
“Just like Keaton found his family and home in speech and musical, I found the same thing, and … I was glad that I could connect with him on that level.”