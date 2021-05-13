Keaton R. Bell Memorial Scholarship established for students in the arts

The Gering Public Schools Foundation awards around $13,000 a year in various scholarships, many of which are memorial scholarships, director Jennifer Sibal said. One more memorial scholarship was added to the queue last year, right before COVID hit the area: the Keaton R. Bell Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship was established last year by Kent and Lisa Bell and friends in honor of their son Keaton, who graduated from Gering High School in 2011 and died at the age of 23. Keaton had been born with health challenges and struggled his entire life with them, but “never let those struggles define his spirit,” according to the scholarship form.

The scholarship is awarded to a Gering High School graduate who has at least a 3.0 GPA and has participated in speech and theater for at least three years. According to the scholarship description, Keaton found his calling in the arts. Speech and theater “gave him purpose which connected him to his favorite teacher and mentor, Mr. D,” who has since retired from GHS.

“We’re really grateful to be able to continue a legacy for someone that meant so much to this family and their friends, but also really see that impact continue and create ripples in the lives of our students,” Sibal said.