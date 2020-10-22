Keep your eyes on the sun...and other old phrases

I was looking for some old phrases that needed updating when I came across a list of stuff I had mostly never heard, but are in need of some assessment.
First on the list was “Keep your eyes on the sun and you will never see the shadows.” Really? We’ve been told since we were little that if you stare at the sun, you’ll never see ANYTHING!
Think back to the eclipse just a few years ago when an entire cottage industry was made out of those glasses we all had to wear to look at the sun, lest we all go blind from staring at it.
I remember it well. The eclipse was to be on Rhonda’s birthday, a nice coincidence of scheduling on God’s part. In Colorado, where her brothers live, the eclipse was not going to be a total event, so her brothers planned to come to Nebraska for the event.
“Do you know of anyplace we can go for a good sight to view it,” one brother asked.
“Um, our back yard,” we responded, and the plan was set.
All we needed was a bunch of the glasses and we were set. Fortunately, they were everywhere, and the day was a success.
The sun and moon cooperated and did their thing as planned, and the weather here was perfect for viewing this event.
From our house, we could hear school children scream as the eclipse happened. Little bugs made noise, birds were confused, it was all glorious.
But wait, now that I’m thinking about it, the old Australian Aboriginie saying was proven wrong right there in that moment.
We all looked at the sun, and sure enough, there was the shadow.
Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, the Royal Caribbean ship Oasis of the Seas carried 5,484 passengers on its voyage. The last suite on the ship sold for $15,000 because singer Bonnie Tyler was the special guest on the ship and would be singing her 1980’s hit song ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ during the actual eclipse.
In a cruel twist of fate, the skies turned grey that morning as clouds moved in over the ship and the guests just had to believe Bonnie when she said it was a total eclipse.
Meanwhile, back in Nebraska. Perfect weather.
Where was I?
Oh yes. Old sayings. So, strike that one about keeping your eyes on the sun.
Because that first saying took up so much space, I decided to skip to the end of the list the fine folks at Google provided on this grouping of 100 sayings.
“Love is a canvas furnished by Nature and embroidered by imagination.”
This little bit of wisdom from Voltaire is fairly poignant today.
There is so much potential for love in our world, but there are so many spewing hate.
Love is embroidered by imagination. So many people in this world are using their imagination to create hate that it’s overshadowing the love that we should be showing one another.
People hate just because of skin color or race or sexual orientation. People hate because of political views. People hate because of so many unreasonable reasons.
Show love. Use your imagination for what good love can do.
And don’t stare at the sun.
