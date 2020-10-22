Keep your eyes on the sun...and other old phrases

I was looking for some old phrases that needed updating when I came across a list of stuff I had mostly never heard, but are in need of some assessment.

First on the list was “Keep your eyes on the sun and you will never see the shadows.” Really? We’ve been told since we were little that if you stare at the sun, you’ll never see ANYTHING!

Think back to the eclipse just a few years ago when an entire cottage industry was made out of those glasses we all had to wear to look at the sun, lest we all go blind from staring at it.

I remember it well. The eclipse was to be on Rhonda’s birthday, a nice coincidence of scheduling on God’s part. In Colorado, where her brothers live, the eclipse was not going to be a total event, so her brothers planned to come to Nebraska for the event.

“Do you know of anyplace we can go for a good sight to view it,” one brother asked.

“Um, our back yard,” we responded, and the plan was set.

All we needed was a bunch of the glasses and we were set. Fortunately, they were everywhere, and the day was a success.

The sun and moon cooperated and did their thing as planned, and the weather here was perfect for viewing this event.