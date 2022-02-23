Kevin Austin named Star-Herald president

After a few months without a publisher, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have a new captain of the ship in Lansing, Michigan-native Kevin Austin; however, instead of publisher, Austin will hold the title of president.

“I’m excited,” Austin said. “I want to get immersed into the community, get involved in a lot of things, meet with local businesses and community leaders.”

Austin, who came to the Star-Herald from a similar sized market in Indiana, began work at the Scottsbluff office on Monday, Feb. 14. Prior to being named president of the Star-Herald and Trails West Media Group, he was the publisher at Register Publications group in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, a news and advertising publisher of four weekly newspapers, two monthlies, and “a plethora of magazines, as well as our digital platform.”

Austin brings 29 years of experience in the media industry to the Star-Herald and has worked for large media companies such as Gannett, USA Today, New York Times Company and Cox Media Group, as well as private media companies. He’s held positions such as vice president of advertising and advertisement director, and he’s even run his own advertising agency for a few years, in which he launched a couple of magazines, community newsletters, launched and built websites and placed media buys locally and nationally.

Now, Austin is looking forward to bringing his media and advertising expertise to the Trails West Media Group, helping it to grow and flourish right alongside its Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger newspapers.

“We’re no longer (just) a newspaper; we’re a digital media company,” he said. “Trails West Media Group is our branded name. Regarding audience and content, we will continue to provide the very best local news, sports, state and national news coverage for our readers. We’re going to continue delivering our local papers and find new ways to reach new readers for years to come. … As president and publisher, we won’t compromise from our core principles for our readers with integrity and being the trusted source for local breaking news and information. Now we can create print and digital experiences that inspire action.”

While he took his post in Scottsbluff on Monday, he began virtual training with Lee Enterprises through Lee University on Feb. 7. Now settling into his new home in western Nebraska, Austin has spent the past week taking the time to learn the ins and outs of the local media company, as well as the community.

“I’ve had some great conversations with a few business leaders, learned a lot about their opinions and what they think about our papers and e-editions,” he said. “It’s great listening to hear what people have to say; it’s always good to hear from customers and readers … I want to spend time getting out and seeing, obviously, as many local businesses as I can and understand the local issues impacting our communities.”

Austin wants to use the time he gets with local business and community leaders to really explain what Trails West Media Group is about, particularly on the advertising side. To him, the media company is there to come up with the right advertising and marketing solutions for each individual business.

“We want to help build local businesses’ brands beyond the ordinary. I love challenges that allow us to invent, build and launch solutions to help local customers overcome print and digital obstacles and take their marketing to the next level,” he said. “Through digital, customers are now local and can be everywhere. We’re going to help local businesses develop a strong digital presence and identity and provide strategic digital marketing, media planning, consulting and analytics to help them grow.

“ … We offer website development, social media management, pay per click, video. We can buy other media, too — radio, billboard, TV, direct mail and more. At Trails West Media Group, we are ultimately a one-stop shop media agency. Our goal will be to help all local businesses meet their strategic goals in a very tactical way, delivering customers and results.”

After having spent nearly a full week in western Nebraska, Austin said he has enjoyed learning about the area, but the weather swings are something he still needs to get used to.

“The weather — that’s interesting,” he said, with a laugh. “It’s 58 degrees one day, 31 degrees and snow the next. So, that’s been an adjustment. … Someone told me that you can get all four seasons in one day.”

Despite the “interesting” weather, he’s looking forward to getting outside, doing some fishing, and even bringing his three kids — 21-year-old son, 17-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son — out to visit at some point.

“I just enjoy being outdoors. I ride my bike, and I play golf. I’m into sports big time, love college football. I also officiate youth and adult basketball and football and some youth soccer.”

He said he’ll root for the Huskers, but "coming from southeast Indiana,” he still likes his Fighting Irish. Nevertheless, he’s excited to be a part of the western Nebraska community and the Star-Herald family.

“(I want to) come out here and develop the same types of relationships that I had back there (Lawrenceburg) here and find ways to make sure we have a good balance in the newspapers and make a difference in the community and impact businesses for growth,” he said. “ … I’m looking forward to working with everybody. I feel we’ve got a really strong team across all departments. … I look forward to leading the Trails West Media Group to new heights, and the next level.”

