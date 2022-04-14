Kid Scoop -- Cutest animals

Students from the YMCA-GPS After School Program describe their choice for cutest animal on earth.
The cutest animal on earth is a baby turtle. This is why I think it is cute
• Because they are little
• There big eyes
• There shell
• There nose
• There flippers
— Nataleigh N.
The cutest animal on Earth is a baby bunny I would convice someone I would tell them that a baby bunny is cute because they are fluffy and so cute I love baby bunnes because they are so adorelele and so fluffy I am happy if you like them to that’s how I would convice someone and also that is why I like them and the cutest animal.
— Peyton
The cute’s animal on Earth is a baby tiger because their fur is really soft and you can cuddle them.
People are also reading…
• There black and oreng.
• They can have blue or green eye’s.
• They have sharp claw when they grow up/
— Plesie
I say a bady Axlotl is the cutest animal on Earth. A bady Axlotl is as small as a bady’s pinkey and it has small spiks on it’s head and it is pink.
— Lydiae
The cutest animal is a puppy. A puppy is fury.
— Nico
The cutest animal on Earth is koala. How I woulel conuice someone that koula are cute by them being fluffy.
— Natalie B.
The cutest animal on earth is dolphin because they are nise smart and ajile and frenaly
— Cutren
The cutest animal in the world is kitten
• They are fluffy
• They are big
• Eyes
-Trey H
The cutest animal in the world is… A baby Koala. I would convince somebody that it is the cutest animal on earth is because I wached a movie about a baby koala and it was SO CUTE! And their just so cute that I want to EXPLODE! And they are SO FLUFFY and I love them so much I would marry one! And they are so ADOREIBLE.
-Emma
The cutest animal on Earth is a Gorilla. Because they are furry which makes them cute is how I would convice someone that they are cute.
-James
The cutes animal on earth is a dog My dog is fluffy is how I would convice someone.
-Carson
I like the red panda. Because it is soft.
-Logan
I think cats are the cutest animal on Earth. Cats are cutest animal because fur soft. How I convince some cats are cute because their moewing and purring is adorable.
-Canyon
Pandas are so cute because they are so fuffy
-Bryce
This is my fav animal is the red panda. Evry time it get’s scared it dose this
-Ben