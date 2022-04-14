 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kid Scoop — Cutest animals

Students from the YMCA-GPS After School Program describe their choice for cutest animal on earth.

The cutest animal on earth is a baby turtle. This is why I think it is cute

• Because they are little

• There big eyes

• There shell

• There nose

• There flippers

— Nataleigh N.

The cutest animal on Earth is a baby bunny I would convice someone I would tell them that a baby bunny is cute because they are fluffy and so cute I love baby bunnes because they are so adorelele and so fluffy I am happy if you like them to that’s how I would convice someone and also that is why I like them and the cutest animal.

— Peyton

The cute’s animal on Earth is a baby tiger because their fur is really soft and you can cuddle them.

• There black and oreng.

• They can have blue or green eye’s.

• They have sharp claw when they grow up/

— Plesie

I say a bady Axlotl is the cutest animal on Earth. A bady Axlotl is as small as a bady’s pinkey and it has small spiks on it’s head and it is pink.

— Lydiae

The cutest animal is a puppy. A puppy is fury.

— Nico

The cutest animal on Earth is koala. How I woulel conuice someone that koula are cute by them being fluffy.

— Natalie B.

The cutest animal on earth is dolphin because they are nise smart and ajile and frenaly

— Cutren

The cutest animal in the world is kitten

• They are fluffy

• They are big

• Eyes

-Trey H

The cutest animal in the world is… A baby Koala. I would convince somebody that it is the cutest animal on earth is because I wached a movie about a baby koala and it was SO CUTE! And their just so cute that I want to EXPLODE! And they are SO FLUFFY and I love them so much I would marry one! And they are so ADOREIBLE.

-Emma

The cutest animal on Earth is a Gorilla. Because they are furry which makes them cute is how I would convice someone that they are cute.

-James

The cutes animal on earth is a dog My dog is fluffy is how I would convice someone.

-Carson

I like the red panda. Because it is soft.

-Logan

I think cats are the cutest animal on Earth. Cats are cutest animal because fur soft. How I convince some cats are cute because their moewing and purring is adorable.

-Canyon

Pandas are so cute because they are so fuffy

-Bryce

This is my fav animal is the red panda. Evry time it get’s scared it dose this

-Ben

