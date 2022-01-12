KID SCOOP: Does math matter?

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on various topics. This week, Alynn Peters’ second grade class at Northfield Elementary give their opinions on math.
My name is Ava M and I am a second grader at Northfield Elementary.
The reason I love math is because I like to learn abowt mishrmint .
And I like to add and subtraction.
This is wat I like abaout math
MY name is Avery and I am a Second Grader at Northfield Elementary.
The reason I love Math is because I like to bo
regroucing and add. This is
wat I like a bout math
My name is Ava V and I am a secent gradr to NorThfield.
Elementary The reazonz
I like odd and Even is
becuase I Love Kawrting
Numbrs and You get
The antsr This is wat i
Like about math
My name is Robert and I am a Second Grader at Northfeld Elementary. The reason I love Math is because Math is too fun I like it I love to do number and add. Tis is I love a bow Math
My name is Jaiden, and I am a Secont Grauder at Northfield Elemntary. The reason I love Math is becaose Mrs. Petters tot me strategies I like Math so MUCH This is what I love abot math.
My name is Connor and I am second grader at North Elementary. The reason I Love math is because I can do a lot ov math stragies and and this is some math ideas. add and Subtraction, odd and even data, graph, 3d. 2d., and this is what I like obout Math.
My name is Finnley, and I am a second Grader at Northfeild Elementary. The reasons I love Math is because we lern odd and even, 2D and 3D, graph, subtract and add, tally marks and pictograph. I love math because I also get so smart. Math is my first favorat thing to do here in school. I love math because I get redy for 3rd grade.
My name is Jaxon, and I am a Second Grader at North field elementry. The reson I love Math is becaase Mrs Peters teaches in a fun way and I like graphing with taly marks, vertical bar, graph, picturegraph. This is what I love about math.
My name is Eelaynah and I am a second Grader at Northfield Elementary. The reason I love Math is because there are so much strategies and it is fun you larne difrant things and cool stuf and I love to add and subtraction and 2D, 3D to. This is want I love abat Math.
My name is Maddox, and I am a Second Grader at Northfield Elementary. The reasons I love Math is because when we do Math together we learn new stratigies.
One of our stratigies are big number. Also I like when we get to do odd and even. Mrs. Peters teaches us realy realy fun Math! This is what I love about Math.
My name is Emma, and I am a Second Grader at Northfield Elementary the reason I love Math is because Mrs. Peters teaches us in a fun way and I like to do tally marks and three dee shapes and like to do I can State ment and tens ones hundreds.
This is what I love about math.
My name is Landyn and I am a second grader at Northfld Elementary. The reasons I love about math is becuese math is fun the way Mrs. Peters tetches us. My farret math problum is add and subtract. This is wat I love aboat math.
My name is Dixie, and I am a Second Grader at Northfied Elementary. The reason’s I like Math is becuase Mrs. Peters teaches math in a realy really fun way. I also like odd and even becuase Mrs. Peters says draw circles and to connect them in two. That is a stratigie. This is what I love about math.
My name is Megan and I am a second Grader at Northfield Elementary. The reasons I love math is because mrs. peters teachies in fun ways and she teached odd and even and I love odd and even and adding and doing Data and Math is so much and it is cool to do and this is what I love about math.
My name is Iris and I am a seconte grader at Northfield Elementary shcool. I like mah becase I like solving eqashans odds and evens and dada. I like adding most of all subtraction is kindeuf hard for me this is what I Love about math. I just belevend my self just like my teacher tord me to tvan my bran and I did.
My name Cruz is and I am a second grader at Northfield Elementary. The reason I love math is because math is a good exprermet and I love to solve problems. It is fun and I like to add and suithoiction and I like 2d3d. Thes is wat I love ubowit. Math.