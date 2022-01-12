KID SCOOP: Does math matter?

My name is Dixie, and I am a Second Grader at Northfied Elementary. The reason’s I like Math is becuase Mrs. Peters teaches math in a realy really fun way. I also like odd and even becuase Mrs. Peters says draw circles and to connect them in two. That is a stratigie. This is what I love about math.

My name is Megan and I am a second Grader at Northfield Elementary. The reasons I love math is because mrs. peters teachies in fun ways and she teached odd and even and I love odd and even and adding and doing Data and Math is so much and it is cool to do and this is what I love about math.

My name is Iris and I am a seconte grader at Northfield Elementary shcool. I like mah becase I like solving eqashans odds and evens and dada. I like adding most of all subtraction is kindeuf hard for me this is what I Love about math. I just belevend my self just like my teacher tord me to tvan my bran and I did.