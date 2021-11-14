KID SCOOP: Go explore

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on various topics. This week, Megan Pieper’s second grade class at Lincoln Elementary shared where they would explore if they could go anywhere in the world.

If I could go explore anywhere it would be Cheyenne 1 because I want to go to Walmart. 2 I can go to the park. 3 everytime I go to Cheyenne I go to the mall first then I go to get food next I go to get shoes or Walmart. Now you know why I want to explore Cheyenne

Dre

If I could go anywhere It would be Great Wolf lodge. It has fun sky mazes. And It has a fun watr park. And It has a Wond maze. And now you know why I wont to explore Grat Wolf lodge.

Lydia

If I could go and explore anywhere it would be the Arctic. I could see all the animals in the Arctic. I could learn about all of the stuff. I could have fun in the snow. Now you know why I want to explore the Arctic.

Leroy