KID SCOOP: Go explore

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on various topics. This week, Megan Pieper’s second grade class at Lincoln Elementary shared where they would explore if they could go anywhere in the world.
If I could go explore anywhere it would be Cheyenne 1 because I want to go to Walmart. 2 I can go to the park. 3 everytime I go to Cheyenne I go to the mall first then I go to get food next I go to get shoes or Walmart. Now you know why I want to explore Cheyenne
Dre
If I could go anywhere It would be Great Wolf lodge. It has fun sky mazes. And It has a fun watr park. And It has a Wond maze. And now you know why I wont to explore Grat Wolf lodge.
Lydia
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be the Arctic. I could see all the animals in the Arctic. I could learn about all of the stuff. I could have fun in the snow. Now you know why I want to explore the Arctic.
Leroy
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be San Diego. San Diego has Lego Land my sister has been there she told me about it. San Diego has Water World Water World looks fun! San Diego has good food restaurants and sweet food carts. Now you know why I want to explore San Diego.
Karter
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Great Wolf Lodge. I want to go on the big warter slide. I want to go to build a bear. I want to go to the arcad. Now you know why I want to explore Great Wolf Lodge.
Grace
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Canada. Because Canad is freezzing. Canadas syrup is good Because Jestin Bieber likes there. Now you know why I want to explore at Canada.
Abriene
If I would go anywher it would be wildcathills. And i would go and hunt deer. And explore and see all of the animalles. And also hike in the mountains. Now you know why i want to explore wildcathills.
Devontae
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Water World. I like water slides. I like when the water slide go woosh. I like the laze river. New you know why I want to explore Water World.
Addi
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be the Arctic. Because I want to know what kind of animals there is at the Arctic. There is a type of animal like a Arctic Wolf and a polar bear. And because I want to know how many different type of penguins. And now you know why I want to explore the Arctic.
Rosie
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Outer Space. So I can see the sun. Another reason so I can see the moon. So I can see the planets. Now you know why I want to explore Outer Space.
Azul
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Water World. One reason I want to go and explore Water World is because I want to explore the slides. Another reason is that I want to see the wave pool. One more reason is that I want to see new parts of Water World Now you know why I want to explore Water World.
Campbell
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Florida. I want to go to the beach and swim. I want to go to th epark at Florida. I want to go to the fun water park. Now you know why I want to explore Florida.
Kenzy
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be, California you know why I want to see it is because of the water now you know why I want to explore California
Machal
If I could go and explore it would be Hawaii. I would like to see the volcanoes. I would like to sleep on the sand. I would like to go in the water and play in the water. Now you know why I want to explore Hawaii.
Decker
If I culd go and explore Great Wolf Looge. Because it is Indoor water park builbaBiear. SKY maze. Now you know why I Gant to explore EreatWolf Lodge
Stefania
If I could go and explore anywhere it would be Great Wolf Lodge. Because I want to go to bild a bear. There is a candy store. I can play at the water park. Now you know why I want to explore Great Wolf Lodge.
Maddison
If I could go explore any where it would be Disneyland. To go on the rides. They have good food. It is fun Now you Know why I want to explore Disneyland.
Jessi
If I could go anywere it would be fort collins I would play beat saber. I would eat the food there. I would play at the arcade. Now you know why I want to explore Fort Collins.
Alejandro
If I could go and exploer anywher it would be the rainfoest. I want to see all the different animolles. Study the trees. Last, I would study bugs. Now you know why I want to explor the rainforest.
Tatum
If I can explore Lego World I want to go to Lego World. Because you get to have your own room. And you get to play with Legos. Now you know Lego World.
Lucas