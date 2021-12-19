KID SCOOP: If I were a bird

Art Patton’s second grade class at Lincoln Elementary describe which kind of bird they would like to be.
Hummingbird. The first reason why I want to be a Hummingbird is, they are colorful. They can fly backwords. They are rile cool These are 3 reasons why I picks a Hummingbirds.
Isla E., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a Cardinal. The first reason why I would be a Cardinal is they can fly it looks fun. The next reason why I would be a Cardinal is the Cardinals are my favrite football team. Many people think cardinals are good luck. Those are the reasons why I want to be a Cardinal.
Nixon S., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Pelican. The first reason why I would be a Pelican is they have ben around a million years. They store food in their mowth. They eat three fish at time. These are the reasons I would be a Pelican. They are my favret bird in the world.
Isaac R., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Bald Eagle! 1. They live around 20 to 30 years! 2. Large Wingspah 7 feet! 3. They can fly grrat distances. And they fly at speeds of 100 mph.
Landon D., 2nd grade
If I could be brid I would be a penguin. The first reason is that they live at the North Pole. Next they slide on their bellies into the water. The last reason is they surf in the movies. Now you know why I would be a penguin.
Javier Y., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a ostrich. The first reason why I would be a ostrich well they can run fast of any birds. Next reason why I would be a ostrich they are two legged animals. Last reason why I would be a ostrich they can sprint at over 70 km/hr. That was a few things about ostrich.
Tait T., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Bluejay. Because they eat little fish. Blue Jays are a pretty Blue color. They have little feet and they can fly. These are some of the reasons why I would be a Blue Jay.
Aviana P., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a Hawk. A larg bird that has an 10 foot wing span. Then, they have claw’s that are long and cool. Last, they fix up to 99 mph. Now you now why I want to be a Hawk.
Jace M., 2nd grade
If I cold be a brid I would be a Hawk. The frist roeason. Hawks wings are five feet. Hawks go dwon to go set food. Hawks an see at night. Those are the reason why I got this animal.
Hudson R., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Robin. They are very popular. Male Robin’s sing the most beautiful tune. Robin’s have light blue egg’s. Now you know why I would be a Robin.
Vicente H., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a bird I would be a Blue Bird. It has a pretty face! They are Blue! They can fly! That’s is why I want to be a Blue Bird.
Emmalyn B., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a Penguin. The first reason why I would be a penguin is because they can fly underwater. They dive very deep in the ocean. Penguins slide more then walk more on ice.
Abe H., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird. I would be a Quail. Quails eat seeds, grains, and insects. I think that is cool. I think valley Quails are pretty. The valley Quail made for a cool reason. This is why I want to be a Quail.
Vanellope M., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Woodpecker. They have super long tongues! They have furry noses. They can fly. These are a few reasons why I would be a woodpecker.
Colby F., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a Bluebird. The first reason why I would be a Bluebird is because they can live 6 to 10 years. My second reason is they can spot insects in tall grass. My third reason is Bluebird’s can be seen in the air. Bluebird’s are pretty and my favorite bird’s and that’s a few reason’s I would be a Bluebird.
Danika R., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird, I would be a Northern Cardinal. The first reasons why I would be a Northern Cardinal is because females can change colors. Males will always be red. People think Northern Cardinals are good luck. Those are a few reasons why I would choose to be a Northern Cardinal.
Gracelynn G., 2nd grade
If I cloud be a bird. I would be a Owl. Because they are good hunters they are good hunters because they are awack at night time and night time animals are aslep and that is the time to kill the animals. Secont reson is thar head can tirn almost all the way around. Now you know why I would be a owl.
Amelia T., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be an owl. I like the way they hoot. Their heads turn a arond at night. Owls can see at night. Those are a few reasones why I would choose to be a owl.
Amberly P., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Toucan. They spend more time hopping than flying. They nest in natural trees. They look like a toy. Those are some reason why I would be a Toucan.
McKayla B., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Crow. the first reason I would be a Crow is because they live 7-8 years. Crows have shrewd was to get food. Crows mate for life but theyre also monganiss. Thats a few resent that I would be a Crow.
Morgan O., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be an Owl. The first reason is their are around 200 different Owl species. The next reason is some Owl species hunt fish. The next reason is Owls have powerful claws to hunt. There are a few reasons why I want to be an Owl.
Analaya F., 2nd grade
If I cowld be a Bird I woub be a penguin. Penguin is a bird that an stay alive far 2-6 years. A penguin is a cool birb. Penguin can simm up to 15 mile an hour.
Laine T., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a Red Jay. They hunt down Blue Jays. They sleep in their nest. They sit in trees with no leafs. They do not sleep right next to owls. These are some of the reasons I would be a Red Jay.
Jonn B., 2nd grade
If I could be a bird I would be a owl The first reasons is, they can torn ther hed all the way arond. They can also see at night Another reason they can move their hed without moving there eyes and Another reason is they are relly good hunters. Another reasons is they are very pretty. Another reason that I like is there all different colors.
Brooklyn F., 2nd grade