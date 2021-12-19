KID SCOOP: If I were a bird

If I could be brid I would be a penguin. The first reason is that they live at the North Pole. Next they slide on their bellies into the water. The last reason is they surf in the movies. Now you know why I would be a penguin.

Javier Y., 2nd grade

If I could be a bird I would be a ostrich. The first reason why I would be a ostrich well they can run fast of any birds. Next reason why I would be a ostrich they are two legged animals. Last reason why I would be a ostrich they can sprint at over 70 km/hr. That was a few things about ostrich.

Tait T., 2nd grade

If I could be a bird I would be a Bluejay. Because they eat little fish. Blue Jays are a pretty Blue color. They have little feet and they can fly. These are some of the reasons why I would be a Blue Jay.

Aviana P., 2nd grade

If I could be a bird, I would be a Hawk. A larg bird that has an 10 foot wing span. Then, they have claw’s that are long and cool. Last, they fix up to 99 mph. Now you now why I want to be a Hawk.

Jace M., 2nd grade