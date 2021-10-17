KID SCOOP: Kids care

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on various topics. This week, Gering junior high 6th graders share about a time they’ve helped a person.
One time at school my whole school went to clean up the city. It is called the clean city scramble. We walk around and pick up trash. One time we were picking up trash and this restaurant came out and gave us slushes. It was so fun to help the community.
Aaliyah, 6th grade
I am going to tell you about a time I returned a man’s wallet on my way home from school. So after what felt like days in school when it was actually just 6 or 7 hours but on my way home I saw something on the ground and to my surprise it was a wallet so I walked to the house in front of me I walked up and knocked on the door and returned the wallet. And when I got home my mom took me to a fun activity. I guess it is good karma.
Anthony, 6th grade
One time my friend’s great grandma passed away and I felt bad. So I thought about what I could do to make her feel better. I came up with an idea. I found a box at home and I filled it with candy, slime, scrunchie, and color full pencils. I had to think about what I was going to write in the note and I found out what to write.Then I delivered it and she called me saying thank you.
Avari, 6th grade
One time me and my dad were going to Walmart to get groceries. When we were driving out of the parking lot and there was a guy that was sitting on the side of the road holding up a sign saying anything would help. So me and my dad went to the bank and gave him money. When we went back I gave him the money and he started crying and said God bless you. That day I went home really happy because I helped that man buy things he needed.
Brooke, 6th grade
At CCS we did a thing called the clean city scramble. We go around picking up trash around the city. One time we did it by walmart. Another time we picked up trash around the mall area. The clean city scramble is a big event for CCS.
Caleb, 6th grade
one time my grandma got hurt and my grandpa was at work so i watched my grandma. And I helped her like i got her food and got her water. I opened the door for her to go outside and helped her up to get somewhere.
Carsen, 6th grade
One time I helped my mom clean under our couch. Our couch has little holes all over it and our house is infested with mice. Now she is absolutely horrified by mice, but I love them. So dad lifted it and we started to clean under it. Now if I hadn’t helped my mom she would be crying still with tears of fear. There were entire hives of mice under their babies, and adult mice, luckily we caught them all.
Eain, 6th grade
One time when I was really little I helped someone get through a hard time because her grandmother died. I played on the playground with her. She cried one my shoulder.
Emily, 6th grade
I volunteer at the soup kitchen with my grandma on wednesday once a month.I help pack up the food and help give it to the people.It is really fun and I like helping People in need.It is also very joyful to see the people thank us and feel appreciated.
Kameryn, 6th grade
Last week, my friend and I were walking home from school. My mom was substituting and she came to pick me up. I asked my mom it was okay and I asked if she wanted a ride. We ended up giving her a ride all week and I was happy to help. I wish I could help out more often.
Katharine, 6th grade
A time where I helped someone is when I held the door open for someone. People’s reactions were happy and they thanked me for holding the door open for someone. Other people’s reactions were they didn’t say anything and just gave me a smile so I smiled back. Those were the times where I helped people.
Kaydence, 6th grade
One time my dad and me took the bus to the store. We just got of the bus and sat down. I was probably six or seven. Me and my dad walked out of the bus and sat on the seat. Some elder guy fell and dropped his money. So me and my dad helped him pick up his money and gave me some of it for helping up and helping him pick up his money.
Madison, 6th grade
One day I helped a group of kids in math class. There was a kid having a hard time and more and more kids had a hard time.And I had to help one after another.And now they all like math now.
Mason, 6th grade
I help my parents with doing chores around the house and around the stables. Some of the chores I’ve done was break the ice with the dogs, chickens, and pigeons. When I break the ice it makes it where the animals can drink water. When I break the ice it’s so they can stay hydrated.
Morgan, 6th grade
My baseball team and I sold water and pop and the parade. We made a lot of money for the team. We sold out of water so my coach had to buy some more. We had a lot of fun watching and helping everyone out. Even though it was hot outside, I’m glad I went.
Rhyan, 6th grade
I helped my friend with her homework, she needed help with her science homework. I had just finished it so I asked her if she needed help. It was a lab that didn’t really make sense. She said yes, so I helped her. My mom had to help me so she had a few other ideas that I didn’t pick so I gave her one of the ideas. In the end we figured it out for her.
Rubie, 6th grade
Last year at Geil I helped lots of my classmates. They were having a hard time in math class so I would finish my homework and then I would go over to them and help them.I did it step by step for them. When we went back to the subject sometimes I would have to go to teach them again but sometimes I would not have to go over. It was fun to see them grow and learn. It made me glad to be able to help them.I glad to be able to help them.
Tirzah, 6th grade
So about a year or so ago my friend’s dog died and I felt really bad for him that day. So we facetimed for a little bit and I talked to him about how he was feeling. Then we asked our parents if we could hang out and he came to my house for a little bit, we played some football and just hung out. Later on we went to the park and talked and messed around at the park and it just made his day better.