KID SCOOP: Kids care

Rhyan, 6th grade

I helped my friend with her homework, she needed help with her science homework. I had just finished it so I asked her if she needed help. It was a lab that didn’t really make sense. She said yes, so I helped her. My mom had to help me so she had a few other ideas that I didn’t pick so I gave her one of the ideas. In the end we figured it out for her.

Rubie, 6th grade

Last year at Geil I helped lots of my classmates. They were having a hard time in math class so I would finish my homework and then I would go over to them and help them.I did it step by step for them. When we went back to the subject sometimes I would have to go to teach them again but sometimes I would not have to go over. It was fun to see them grow and learn. It made me glad to be able to help them.I glad to be able to help them.

Tirzah, 6th grade