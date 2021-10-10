KID SCOOP: Our fire department

Jayla, 3rd grader

They keep people safe so they do’nt get hurt. Firefighters also wear suits so they can Be safe. They use firetruks. They wear hats. They use water when there is a fire. They use ladders to get to hard places.

Claire, 3rd grader

I think firefighters are important becuase they help people in need. They risk their lives to save others. They teach Kids about how to be safe. They ware boots, a helmit, thick coat and pants. They Keep everything organside. We are lucky to have firefighters!

Kahlia, 3rd grader

They help a lot of People. They have a big truck. They work hard. They are nice. They have big chloes. They can help Kids. They help us. They also save animals from trees. They are brave.

Victoria, 3rd grader

Firefighters save people lifes. They weer fire prof clos. They griv a red big truck. They pot out the fire to save peoples lives. They save The peoples first. They risk Their lives to save people. Firefighters help people from trees. Firefighers Love us.

Rowyn, 3rd grader