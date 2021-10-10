KID SCOOP: Our fire department

In partnership with Kid Scoop, an educational content supplier for newspapers, the Gering Courier is asking local students questions on various topics. This week, students from Mrs. Libsack’s 3rd grade class at Northfield Elementary describe the fire department in Gering.
A firefighter is a very important part of our community.
They dive and they wear boots, coats, tanks for breathing and they work hard. Their strong and they never give up. They are awesome!
Tyler, 3rd grade
Firefithters wear heavy clothes so they stay safe. The coat are yellow, red, and brown. Sometimes firefitgters do not get payed because sometimes they volunteer. The place they work is called the fire station.
Zander, 3rd grade
They save millions of people all around Gering. They are very nice and very loyal. They ware lots of ger to keep them safe. I am so glad we have firefighters. They are so asume.
Axton, 3rd grade
Firefighters put on big boots, pants, gloves, shirts and helmets. They use a lot of help to put out fires. They make our community a safer place to live on earth. That is because they love us and want to help us live.
Debbie, 3rd grade
Their boots are big. Their helmet keeps thire head safe so no hard things head. They save our propertys. They Drive a big red firetruck. They are orgnised so they are ready to go. Our firefighters are very brave!
Sebastian, 3rd grade
Firefighters risk their lifes for us. because they love us. Fun Fact, my mom is a firefighter. She almost died fighting fires.
Emma, 3rd grade
They wear a big coat to save people and their community. They risk their lives to save others. We Woldint live with out them. They Stay at the fire department just for us. They miss family partys for us. Thank You, firefiters!
Karlee, 3rd grade
They help us when we are cat is in the tree. They rick they livs. They have floshight in ogunst. They our rusdohsdio. We love you. Ther truk is red and it has a hose.
Chase S., 3rd grader
They help people that are in need and pat out fires. They also sav not just pople b annmols frum trees also people frum trees sumtims. They have firefighters Truts That have strins on Them. They are Vere loud. I Love firfirers becus They help people and lave is important to us.
Jayla, 3rd grader
They keep people safe so they do’nt get hurt. Firefighters also wear suits so they can Be safe. They use firetruks. They wear hats. They use water when there is a fire. They use ladders to get to hard places.
Claire, 3rd grader
I think firefighters are important becuase they help people in need. They risk their lives to save others. They teach Kids about how to be safe. They ware boots, a helmit, thick coat and pants. They Keep everything organside. We are lucky to have firefighters!
Kahlia, 3rd grader
They help a lot of People. They have a big truck. They work hard. They are nice. They have big chloes. They can help Kids. They help us. They also save animals from trees. They are brave.
Victoria, 3rd grader
Firefighters save people lifes. They weer fire prof clos. They griv a red big truck. They pot out the fire to save peoples lives. They save The peoples first. They risk Their lives to save people. Firefighters help people from trees. Firefighers Love us.
Rowyn, 3rd grader
They put out fires to save us. They ride in a big firetunck. They help all of us! They are helpful. If there is a fire, then an alarm will go off. They are prepared when the alarm goes off. The firetunck has a hose for a fire. They have a very dangerous job.
Alexander, 3rd grader
They help people in our community and They are really helpful to us. They Keep us safe and They don’t just put out fires frum buildings They also put out wild fires to.
Jagger, 3rd grader
Thay save pepole. Thay ride in a big firetruck. They help pepole and they risk ther lives for outhr pepole. They wer a helmet to prtect ther heads. They fight grass fires and house fires. They also help injured people. I’m glad we have firefighters in Gering.
Kambree, 3rd grader
They wear big boots and gloves. They always clan the big fire trucks and fuel them. They teach kids aboyt fires and fire trucks.
Riki, 3rd grader
They love saveing kids and we love firefihghters. The fire fighters ware helmits to protect their heads. Firefighter are very brave.
Kora, 3rd grader
They can make people healthy and safe. They risk their lives for the World to make the earth a better place to live. They drive trucks and people pull over to let them by. We are lucky to have firefighters!
Chase H., 3rd grader
They wear big yellow coats. The wear big boots and gloves. They awlways clean there firetrucks and fuel them. They teach kids about firetrucks and fire. Firefighters have lots of supplies and a big ladder. They where helments for safty. The firetrucks are huge. I am so thankful.
Sarah, 3rd grader
They help us. We are Lucky to have firefighters. We love you firefighters. We are glad to have you firefighters. We need you firefighters.
Emmary, 3rd grader
They use long hoses and loud sirens they wear protective clothing thir hats keep embers off their clothing.
Justin, 3rd grader
They have on coats and hats for safety. They save people if their house is on fie. T Save pets too. I’m so glad they can help us when we need it the most.
Zoey, 3rd grader