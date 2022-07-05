Kiddie Parade showcases youth creativity with colorful costumes, floats

Youth will take to the streets of Gering Friday, July 8, in costumes and decorated non-motorized floats for the 68th annual Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade.

Registration for the parade is from 9:15-9:50 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Youth interested in participating can head to Legion Park.

Kiddie Parade 2022 When: Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Where: Legion Park in Gering Registration: 9:15 to 9:50 a.m. at northside of park

Co-chair Mary Robinson said youth are encouraged to decorate based upon their interests and then they will be placed into one of the many categories Friday morning.

Robinson said she looks forward to “how creative they can be and how excited they are to participate.

“I want them to experiment with colors, themes, favorite TV shows or movies – whatever strikes their fancy,” she said. “It’s just exciting to see where they minds go.”

Fellow co-chair Lisa Betz-Marquez said the Kiddie Parade is her favorite event of Oregon Trail Days.

“I just love the creativity and joy of the children,” Betz-Marquez said. “They just have such huge, happy smiles that I find it just a delight. It’s my favorite event of all of Oregon Trail Days and what’s cool about it for me this year is they asked me to be an organizer. I’ve always loved the Kiddie Parade.”

Kids will be placed into one of 14 categories based on their float and costume decorations. The categories include: girl’s and boy’s decorated bicycles, Wild West, girl’s and boy’s clowns, nursery rhymes and story book characters, entertainers, faraway lands, patriotic characters, sport, pets, prehistoric and dinosaurs, art and creative costumes, horses and general.

“The Kiddie Parade has really maintained its authenticity,” Betz-Marquez said. “Because we have so many kids involved every year, it’s full of surprises and you just never see the same things twice.”

The parade will begin at Legion Park before heading east to 10th Street before crossing N Street and ending back at the park.

“It’s important to know what not to do because it would be heartbreaking to be unable to continue in the parade,” Betz-Marquez said. “One key is, no matter what theme they choose, they need to be original costumes and colorful and high-quality.”

The Kiddie Parade does not allow kids to ride on motorized or battery powered vehicles. Scooters, skateboard and drones are also not permitted.

“The only restriction we have is no motorized or battery powered anything because they can throw out candy, they can give out little items,” she said. “We don’t want anybody to get smooshed.”

Four-legged friends, however, can participate.

“I love the animals,” Betz-Marquez said. “I love the kids who bring their dogs, donkeys and horses.”

There will be a dental practice passing out toothbrushes and groups handing out bottled water, Robinson said.

There will be monitors assigned to walk with each category to ensure the kid-oriented event is well-supervised and safe for both participants and spectators.

“We have junior high and high school kids carrying banners,” Robinson said. “The Drug Free Clowns, the Poms, the dance team come and we generally put them with each category of kids and they monitor the groups.”

Kids must be 12 years or younger to participate. Parents are allowed to push their toddlers and infants in strollers or wagons, as well. All the participants will receive a ribbon and a carnival ride ticket. Ribbons will be handed out at the registration table on the north side of Legion Park. Parade monitors will pass out carnival tickets shortly before the parade begins.

Following the Kiddie Parade, families are encouraged to return to Legion Park to enjoy a variety of street games, inflatables and attractions.

The Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade started in 1953 and continues to promise fun for all ages. Despite not taking place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event continues to attract a crowd.

“This is the coolest thing our community does for Oregon Trail Days, in my opinion to give this wonderful, creativity opportunity and to give them the opportunity to shine,” Betz-Marquez said.