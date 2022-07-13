Kids hit the streets for Oregon Trail Days

Oregon Trail Days fun continued Friday, July 8, when kids in colorful costumes walked, cartwheeled or rode through the annual Kiddie Parade.

Families began arriving at Gering’s Legion Park to register and line-up in the 14 categories about an hour prior to parade start. Parade organizer Lisa Betz-Marquez expected over 700 participants, but registration numbers were down in the groups, clubs and individuals who registered compared to previous years.

“It was a lot lighter than we expected actually,” Betz-Marquez said. “There weren’t as many kids and there weren’t as many entries this year. But, according to Mary Robinson, who has been organizing the parade and who is my partner this year, she said some years the numbers are just down.”

Marching band sounds could be heard blocks from the park as the Gering Junior High School band led the parade. The hundreds of spectators who lined the streets saw colorfully decorated bikes, scooters and wagons followed by creative groups dressed up as planes, cereal boxes and Harry Potter, to name just a few.

Many of the families have participated in Oregon Trail Days parades in the past. Some of them were first-timers this year.

“It’s not my first time, but it is everybody else’s,” Dail Eastman said about her group.

Six year-old Harper Eastman sported a brightly colored hat for her first walk through a parade. She said it was a lot of fun and she can’t wait to do it again next year.

Reagan Reichert, 11 months old, rode in a brightly decorated wagon with his mom, Brandy, pulling. The pair also had fun their first time in the Kiddie Parade.

The Ellis family, sporting red, white and blue hats with matching “Star Spangled Crew” shirts, wheeled through the streets with streamers flying off their bikes and a wagon.

“It’s not my first parade,” Emmie Ellis, 6, said. “It’s my first time riding my bike in a parade.”

“It was a ton of fun,” Christopher Ellis, 9, said. “Next year, everybody should bring their bikes and ride in it.”

Following the parade, the excitement continued in the park where families gathered to enjoy the playground, games and cooled off with water fun provided by the Gering Volunteer Fire Department.

“Sometimes, there’s a lot of paid activities, which is fine, but also a lot of people come down to the park for the free stuff going on,” Tess Ellis said.

Screams and laughter could be heard where the Gering Volunteer Fire Department was set up with water activities to cool kids off after the parade. In previous years, the department had always set up a large ball tethered on a post for kids to take turns using a fire hose to shoot it down. This year, they added a large sprinkler made from PVC pipe set up in the street to give kids a chance to get wet.

“When we have always had the ball on the pedestal setup, the kids where always running in and out of the spray, so we decided let’s try this,” Tim Maxcy, with the Gering Volunteer Fire Department, said. “We made this sprinkler system and they’ve really enjoyed it. It’s just something to keep the kids cool and entertained on this hot day.”

Betz-Marquez said every kid who participated in the parade received a free carnival ride ticket along with an Oregon Trail Days colored ribbon.

<&rule>