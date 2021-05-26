LA animation will return after two-year hiatus

Many of her participating teachers have all kinds of professional experience in the arts and entertainment industries, and providing Nebraskans access to their expertise is what the organization is all about.

Larsen-Dockray said most of her classes still have plenty of openings, so she hopes to see more people signing up, especially now that graduation is past and everyone is starting to think about their summer plans.

The Scottsbluff segment of the tour will have four in-person classes: Animation 1.0, Animation 2.0 – Animating with Music and Sound, Special Topics: Effects Animation and Animation 3.0 – Filmmaker’s Studio (by application only). These classes are for ages seven and up. Even Gering art teacher Ryan Bosche said he’d be taking a couple of the in-person classes to prepare for his new digital art classes he’ll be teaching next year.

Other online classes include hip hop, filmmaking, film history, graphic design and creative writing. Registration for most classes will be ending in May, and financial aid is available. To learn more about the wide variety of classes being offered and how to apply for financial aid or what discounts are available, visit calibraska.org.